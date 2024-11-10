Opinion | From crispy chicken to delicious donuts: The real story behind the Freshman 15

When I first arrived on campus, I heard people joke about the “Freshman 15.” At first, I had no idea what they meant, so I brushed it off. But the mystery eventually reached my radar thanks to social media, and I decided to look into it.

To be honest, I initially thought “Freshman 15” referred to something like freshmen making at least 15 new friends or completing 15 tasks every week. You can imagine my surprise when I discovered it actually referred to the weight gain many students experience during their first year of college. I found it pretty funny at first — until I realized just how problematic the whole “Freshman 15” concept is.

The Freshman 15 is a term that refers to the idea that college freshmen typically gain 15 pounds during their first year. This expression is commonly used in the United States and Canada and has haunted college newbies for years. It is believed that eating late at night, eating unhealthy dining hall foods, snacking while studying, drinking excessively and lacking exercise are the most common reasons for students to gain weight the first year.

It is not just a stereotype anymore, but a real concern for many students navigating the transition from high school to college life. With no home-cooked meals and no structured meal timings, the college life transition comes with a lot of freedom and the temptation of dining hall buffets, late-night hangouts accompanied by food and the convenience of quick snacks while walking to class. The stress of adjusting to a new academic environment paired with the social pressures of finding oneself on campus can lead students to make less mindful food choices or skip meals altogether. It’s easy to fall into the trap of choosing food items that are convenient or comforting, especially when the freshman-year workload is overwhelming.

Diet is only one factor contributing to weight gain for college students; a lack of physical activity is another significant cause. College life often brings a shift in daily routines, with many students spending the majority of their time doing work or in academic classes, leaving little room for exercise. Unlike in high school, where physical activities like sports or regular outdoor activities might have been part of the schedule, college can often lead to a more sedentary lifestyle.

Long hours spent studying, attending lectures or socializing can reduce the time students spend being active. Without the structure of organized sports or gym routines, it’s easy for students to fall into a pattern of inactivity. This combination of poor diet and lessened physical movement can lead to a noticeable increase in weight during the first year.

The most concerning aspect of Freshman 15 is not just the potential weight gain but its impact on both the mental and physical well-being of students. As we navigate the transition from adolescence to adulthood, our bodies are undergoing constant changes, and it’s crucial to nourish and care for them during this time. While it’s true that many students might experience some weight gain in their first year of college, fixating too much on this change can be more harmful than the weight itself.

In today’s society, social media and online culture often set unrealistic standards for how our bodies should look and trends like the Freshman 15 can cause unnecessary stress and body image issues among freshmen. In a study by the National Library of Medicine, about half of the involved students reported gaining weight, while 15% actually lost weight. This highlights another facet of Freshman 15: weight loss instead of weight gain. While some students may gain a few pounds, others might lose weight due to the stress of adjusting to college life, and many may remain the same. Ultimately, the truth is that each person’s experience is unique and there’s no single approach to how our bodies will change during our freshman year.

Taking care of what we eat and maintaining a balanced exercise routine is essential for both physical and mental well-being. Eating nourishing foods and working out not only promotes overall health but also enhances focus, energy and strength. However, it’s equally important to recognize that the first year of college is about more than just health — it’s about making memories, forming connections and doing things that bring joy to your spirit. Many of us find ourselves caught in a tug-of-war between striving to eat healthily and allowing ourselves the freedom to enjoy social experiences. It’s important to remind ourselves that balance is key.

You don’t have to compromise your happiness for your health. In fact, when you’re not happy, you’re not really healthy. If your diet and exercise routine is giving you stress or making you feel restricted, it’s probably not the right approach. College is about growth, learning, and finding harmony between self-care and enjoying the moments that shape our journeys. So, if your roommate bakes a cake at night, it might be good to just have a slice or two — it’s your choice at the end of the day, but make sure your choice is truly yours and not restricted by what you believe it should be.