UA YAF hosts election watch party

CW / Sujith Mareddy YAF hosted a watch party for election night.

UA Young Americans for Freedom Chapter organized an election watch party Tuesday night at one of the member’s residences.

The watch party started at 7:30 pm and had a turnout of about 40 students.

Cyrus Harshbarger, director of outreach of UA YAF and the host of the party, said he chose to vote for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris because he believes that Trump’s goal is to run to keep America great, while Harris’ goal is to stop Trump.

“[Trump] is the only way for someone who is a young person who wants to start a family, who wants to make a way in this society, in our country, in this world,” Harshbarger said.

Trenton Buffenbarger, YAF president , said he believes that Harris is not fit for presidency because of her “track record.” He noted that the track record includes increased gas prices, “abhorrent” stance on abortion and terrible immigration policies.

“We will start getting some lower prices, or at least, we will start seeing some stabilizing prices where they don’t keep going up,” Buffenbarger said.

Noah Ogle, a junior majoring in kinesiology, said that if Harris wins, it would be a continuation of the Biden administration, which Ogle said saw higher levels of inflation compared to Trump’s presidency.

Harshbarger believes that Trump winning would mean “lower gas prices, and a great America.”

“Regardless of who wins, I think we still have to pray for the country, and that’s just the best for this country, because when we fight, when we argue about it, it just makes everything worse,” Harshbarger said.