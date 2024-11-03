Alabama women’s tennis takes on SEC rivals at 35th Annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic

CW / Cecilia Thompson Alabama tennis player Ansley Cheshire follows through a swing during the Roberta Alison Fall Classic.

Alabama women’s tennis hosted 14 teams for the 35th annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic, a long-standing tradition for the team. The tournament is named in honor of Roberta Alison Baumgardner, a former Alabama tennis player who pioneered women’s varsity sports after being recruited to play for the men’s team in 1963 following an SEC decision to allow women to play on the team.

“This is probably the most talented team we’ve had since I’ve been here as an assistant or a head coach,” head coach Jonatan Berhane said. “I think it’s how resilient they are and how hard they work every day.”

Friday

Graduate student Sara Nayar and junior Klara Milicevic started the tournament with a walkover win against Georgia Tech during Alabama’s only doubles game of the first day.

In the first round of singles play, Nayar started off against Julia Millan (Eastern Tennessee State) by quickly winning her first set 6-2. The second set was more hard-fought as Nayar and Millan went back and forth, eventually ending with Nayar on top 7-5, giving Alabama its first singles victory of the tournament.

After winning the first set 6-2 and losing the second 6-3, Milicevic had a tough final set against Carolina Troiano (Mississippi State). The two went back and forth with long rallies, ending in a narrow 7-6 loss for Milicevic and giving Alabama its first loss of the day.

Senior Ansley Cheshire, playing in her final Roberta Alison classic, started her match off strong, winning the first set against Emilia Namyslo (Troy) 6-4. After losing the second set 6-1, Cheshire determinedly continued long rallies and located balls that seemed impossible. This helped her win the third set 6-3, bringing the Crimson Tide to 2-1 after the first-round singles.

“It definitely feels surreal,” Cheshire said. “It’s just been an amazing time here, and I’m definitely glad I get to finish my college career here.”

During the second round of singles, Alabama made a few simple mistakes in its first couple of sets that proved costly against skilled opponents.

Cheshire couldn’t keep up with Lara Van der Merwe (South Alabama), who went 5-1 in conference play last year and continued to dominate against Cheshire, winning both sets 6-2.

Milicevic dominated the first set 6-2 before Sofia Rojas (Georgia) won the next two sets 6-4. Similarly, after Nayar won her first set 6-3, she lost the next two sets to Aysegul Mert (Georgia), 6-4 and 6-3.

Saturday

To start Day 2, Alabama swept the competition in doubles. Milicevic and Nayar went on a run after winning round two against Auburn and round three against ETSU, both by scores of 6-1. They were in sync and had strong communication through both rounds, which helped lead them to victory.

These two remain undefeated as a pair after recently winning the ITA Southern Regional 8-4 against Samford.

Cheshire fell short in her final match against Emma Cohen (Mississippi State). Nayar, fresh off a pair of doubles wins, quickly took control of her final match of the day against Emma Tothova (Auburn). Nayar won the first set 6-3 and the second set 3-2 before the match was retired due to a Tothova injury.

The Crimson Tide continued to succeed during the third round of singles. Milicevic stayed hot after her doubles win with a 6-0 first set against Gianna Oboniye (Mississippi State).

The second set went back and forth as the pair traded points. After tying it up 5-5 Oboniye took the next point; Milicevic quickly scored again and tied it 6-6. It continued until Milicevic finally got ahead 7-6 (5), winning the last match for Alabama.

“I’ve seen our girls grow,” Cheshire said. “We do have an older team, so I enjoy watching each person play individually and come together as a team.”