Position comparison: Missouri’s quarterback mess and other battles in Alabama’s 34-0 win

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (#5) jumps to catch the ball against Missouri.

Alabama football delivered a shutout SEC win for the first time since 2020, defeating the Missouri Tigers 34-0. Here is how the two teams matched up positionally.

Quarterback

It was ultimately the quarterback position that spelled doom for the Tigers. Starter Brady Cook was dealing with an injury before the game but tried to play through it and struggled, completing seven of his 12 passes for only 30 yards before he left the game due to an upper-body injury.

Backup Drew Pyne came in, and his first passing attempt was a sign of things to come, as it was intercepted. Pyne would throw two more interceptions before finishing the game with six completions on 12 attempts for 42 yards and no touchdowns.

Alabama didn’t have any of these quarterback problems, as starter Jalen Milroe completed 16 of his 26 passes for 215 yards and added 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. After struggling the past three weeks, the quarterback got back on track and delivered a solid performance.

Running back

Missouri saw a productive day from Marcus Carroll and Jamal Roberts, who combined for 34 carries and 151 yards. However, the Tigers’ highly limited passing game prevented further success for the running backs due to the Crimson Tide putting more emphasis on the run.

The Alabama running backs had their best game since Week 5 against Georgia, as the duo of Jam Miller and Justice Haynes combined to have 19 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Backup Richard Young also got in on the action, having the longest play of the game with a 62-yard rush late in the fourth quarter.

“I think our running backs did a really good job,” Milroe said. “Those guys work tremendously hard.”

Receivers

The storyline before the game was the matchup of elite wide receivers Luther Burden III and Ryan Williams, but ultimately, neither had as big of an impact on the game as initially thought.

Burden in particular struggled, catching only three of his six targets for 3 yards. The quarterback situation didn’t help any of the Missouri receivers, as tight end Brett Norfleet had only 23 receiving yards but led the team.

Williams had a respectable day, catching four passes for 53 yards, but it could’ve been more as he had eight targets but it seems he and Milroe were never quite in sync during the game due to both inaccuracy and miscommunication. Wide receiver Germie Bernard stepped up once again, leading the team with five catches for 82 yards.

“[Bernard] does a really good job being a leader,” Milroe said. “I tell him every day that I appreciate him.”

Emmanuel Henderson caught the longest pass of the day for the Crimson Tide, snagging a 28-yard catch on his only target of the game.

Offensive line

Both O-lines performed well. There were only three combined sacks during the game, and both offenses were able to establish a rushing attack.

The Missouri offensive line only allowed one sack on the day and helped lead the Tigers’ rushing attack to 167 yards.

Alabama’s offensive line only allowed two sacks, but both were big hits on Milroe; tackles Kadyn Proctor and Elijah Pritchett allowed the sacks. Nonetheless, the offensive line performed well and helped lead the rushing attack to 271 yards, the team’s best effort so far during SEC play.

Defensive line

Missouri defensive end Johnny Walker beat Proctor and Pritchett both times to sack Milroe, but Walker was the only Tiger who recorded a sack. Defensive tackle Sterling Webb made an impressive play, though, as he leveled Haynes in the backfield for a two-yard loss.

Alabama defensive end Jah-Marien Latham continued his recent good play, recording four tackles and a third-down tackle for loss to get the Alabama defense off the field. Defensive linemen Que Robinson and James Smith didn’t record sacks but both made their presence known, as each hit the Missouri quarterback two times.

Linebacker

The Missouri linebackers were quiet on the day, with Corey Flagg Jr leading the way with only five tackles. Fellow starter Triston Newson added four tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Jihaad Campbell led the Crimson Tide with eight tackles and recorded the only Alabama sack of the day. Team captain Deontae Lawson contributed five tackles, and promising freshman Justin Okoronkwo added five tackles on one drive, including a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter to preserve the shutout.

Linebacker Qua Russaw also made some noise, picking off Pyne for his first career interception.

Secondary

The safeties led the way for the Crimson Tide defense, as new starter Bray Hubbard and team captain Malachi Moore each picked off Pyne, and Moore also recorded a pass breakup. Hubbard was active during the game, finishing second on the team with seven tackles.

“I said it earlier in the week: I don’t want to let down my brothers,” Hubbard said. “We play for each other. We play as a team.”

Marvin Burks Jr. was the most active defensive back for the Tigers, leading the team with 10 tackles. For most of the game, cornerback Nicholas Deloach Jr. was on Williams, and he recorded a pass breakup.

Alabama looks to maintain the momentum of this game heading into a bye week before its SEC matchup against LSU.