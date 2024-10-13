Q&A with Homecoming Queen candidate Hannah Adams

Kinion Fowler sat down with Hannah Adams, a Homecoming Queen candidate, to talk about her platform.

Fowler: Please introduce yourself with your name, major and hometown.

Adams: My name is Hannah Adams, and I am from Birmingham, Alabama. I am a senior double majoring in political science and public relations on the career path to the MBA, and I am also in the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership.

Fowler: What are you involved with on and off campus?

Adams: I’m involved in a lot of different things. Some of my most meaningful involvement at The University of Alabama has been the Blackburn Institute; my sorority, Alpha Gamma Delta, getting to serve in leadership there; the Student Government Association; serving as president for the Carl A. Elliot Society; and being involved in other honors societies. Off campus, I run my own nonprofit called H.U.G.S. 4 Childhood Cancer, and that takes up a lot of my time. I’m also involved with other nonprofits like the American Childhood Cancer Association, the American Cancer Society, and get to travel a lot with them. I have also been involved with the Miss America organization for the past six years.

Fowler: Why did you decide to run for Homecoming Queen?

Adams: I love The University of Alabama, first and foremost. I have a deep appreciation for all the people here: the students, the faculty, individuals who have made a difference in my life. And so, I see the role of Homecoming Queen as a way to give back to them. In addition to that, I am a 14-year pediatric cancer survivor, and I have always wanted to spread the message of getting people involved in the fight against childhood cancer throughout campus. And I feel like this would be an incredible way to do so, giving back and supporting that cause.

Fowler: What is your platform, and why did you decide to run on that specific platform?

Adams: My answer to the last question kind of answers it a little bit, but when I was 5 ½ years old, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 nephroblastoma, which meant that a softball-sized cancerous tumor was enveloping my left kidney. I had to have chemotherapy, radiation treatment and surgery. But, I have been a 14-year pediatric cancer survivor, and it’s become my mission in life to help other children who are battling cancer. At 8 years old, I started selling lemonade on the side of the road for Relay for Life through the American Cancer Society to raise money for cancer research, and that’s what led me to found my own nonprofit, travel the country and share my story to children battling cancer, raising millions of dollars for research. And so, on campus, something I’m really proud of is being involved in the American Cancer Society UA chapter and having a Relay for Life team where all the funds that we raise go directly to childhood cancer research. So that’s something that I am going to be promoting through my platform in addition to advocacy work and family support initiatives in my own nonprofit, H.U.G.S. 4 Childhood Cancer.

Fowler: How have you served the community during your time as a student?

Adams: Through my involvement, I’ve been able to meet students from all walks of life: in-state, out-of-state, in Greek life, not Greek life, and that has been a really meaningful experience for me. I think especially through the Student Government Association, getting to solve issues that so many students face. For example, last year there was an issue with Wi-Fi that a lot of students were facing and a lot of them coming to me and talking with me about it, and that was something that we were able to fix together. And so, the impact that I have been able to make on our campus has really been through collaborative efforts and in a multitude of fashions with what I’m passionate about and what I’m able to do.

Fowler: Finally, why do you think you are the best choice for Homecoming Queen?

Adams: I feel like a lot of my life experiences prepared me to serve as Homecoming Queen. One, I have a passion for the cause and the philanthropy that I’m running on. Childhood cancer is something very personal to me, but I also feel like it is something personal to every person on our campus. Every individual knows someone who has been diagnosed with cancer, and so, they can use this as a way to play their part in the fight against cancer. And secondly, I want to be able to pour back into this community and be intentional toward students that I am going to be able, to me, being very active over the next year, even after Homecoming week, to continue giving back to the University because I see myself as a student and a future alumni, that this is something that I am going to be able to continue for the rest of my life.

Homecoming campaigning begins on Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. and goes until Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Elections are on mySOURCE on Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 2024 Queen will be announced on Oct. 25 during the Homecoming pep rally and bonfire.