Alamite vs. Sir Big Spur — Past and present live mascots between Alabama and South Carolina

The University of Alabama and the University of South Carolina both have well-known costumed mascots, Big Al the elephant and Cocky the gamecock, respectively. However, each university has, or had, a version of a live mascot.

In the 1940s, Alabama had a live elephant named Alamite, and since 1999, South Carolina has featured a live gamecock named Sir Big Spur.

Alamite

The University of Alabama became associated with an unofficial mascot, the elephant, in the 1930s when an excited fan yelled, “Hold your horses, the elephants are coming.” It wasn’t until the 1940s that the mascot association became officialized.

The University housed an elephant named Alamite on campus. On Homecoming game days, Alamite would walk into what was known as Denny Stadium with the Homecoming Queen atop her back.

Keeping Alamite on campus was not long-lived, though, because keeping an elephant is costly. Instead, the University hired circus elephants.

That eventually faded out, and in 1979, the UA Alumni Association began hosting a “Bama Blast” event. The event was for Homecoming and hosted live elephants on the Quad. The animals gave rides to kids who were on campus for the football game, and they were also used for pregame festivities.

Even though the tradition of keeping or inviting elephants on campus for festivities has ended, the elephant is still a symbol for the University.

Amelia Barilleaux, a sophomore biology major, talked about the importance of the elephant to Alabama.

“A live elephant mascot shows how powerful of a university we are, and it would definitely intimidate our rival schools,” Barilleaux said.

Sir Big Spur

The University of South Carolina has a live Old English Black Breasted Red Fighting Gamecock. After a long line of predecessors, the current animal is Sir Big Spur VII.

The live gamecock was first seen at home baseball games for the 1999 season. It was not until the 2006 season that he was seen at Williams-Brice Stadium for football games. Now, Sir Big Spur can be seen on the sidelines at home and away football games and some baseball games.

In 2022, Sir Big Spur underwent a brief name change. He was going to be called “The General,” a name change that came after a dispute between Sir Big Spur’s previous and present owners.

The General name was meant to pay homage to Thomas Sumter, a Revolutionary War general nicknamed “Fighting Gamecock.” His nickname inspired South Carolina to adopt the moniker it uses today.

However, “Sir Big Spur” was back three days later, and he has kept the same name since then.

“It was always preferred that we would stay with the ‘Sir Big Spur’ name,” Eric Nichols, deputy athletics director at South Carolina, said to The Daily Gamecock. “We are pleased that we are starting the season with the same name as in years past.”

The Crimson Tide will return to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ABC to take on the Gamecocks.