Fighting the flu: UA’s free vaccine program covers more than ever

The University of Alabama is taking steps to keep its community healthy this flu season.
In an initiative backed by the College of Community Health Sciences, free flu shots are available to students, faculty, staff, spouses and retirees.
Students can get free flu shots at the Student Health Center and Pharmacy or at rotating campus locations daily, including outside of dorms and campus buildings. Faculty and staff can head to the Faculty-Staff Clinic at the University Medical Center.
This year’s program expands to include UA retirees and the spouses of faculty and staff, keeping them covered in the fight against the flu. Children of employees with UA insurance can get their shots at the medical center, and those with other insurance are also eligible if their plan covers nurse practitioner services.
Hannah Giles, a clinical instructor in the Capstone College of Nursing, emphasized the importance of outreach.
“The Student Health Center has a schedule, and we’ve stationed nurses across campus daily,” she said. “We also send out emails to make sure everyone knows what’s available.”
Caitlin Foley, another clinical instructor in the Capstone College of Nursing, said the program was a convenience students should take advantage of.
“They don’t have to go anywhere else — not to their doctor or CVS. We’ve made it as easy as possible right here on campus,” Foley said.