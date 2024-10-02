City Council promotes Hurricane Helene relief

The Tuscaloosa City Council will partner with local businesses to help collect donations for Hurricane Helene relief in the Carolinas and open the improved Kaulton park.
Those interested in donating can drop off clothing, nonperishable food, energy drinks and water at the designated drop boxes at Sanders Aviation, Tuscaloosa National Airport and Young Jewelers in Jasper, Alabama.
Since many roads throughout the Carolinas are still closed, the supplies will be flown in and distributed to people in need, as part of Operation Airdrop.
“Whether it is T-shirts, clothing, electrolytes, Gatorade, water … please go by Sanders Aviation and Tuscaloosa National Airport at the drop-off site,” said Matthew Wilson, the District 1 Councilor of the City of Tuscaloosa.
Wilson added that donations will continue to be accepted as long as airdrop relief is needed in the Carolinas.
The council separately announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the improved Kaulton Park Oct. 8. The park will now have improved lighting and security, a new playground, and a new pavilion with restrooms.The city started construction on the park in February, and the total cost of the project was around $1.8 million.
Several minor public works contracts and alcohol beverage control applications for game day events around the city were approved.