SGA holds donation drive for Hurricane Helene victims

The SGA is hosting a donation drive to provide relief for those affected by Hurricane Helene. Donations are open until noon Wednesday, and all items can be dropped off at the SGA office or the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life, which is partnering with the SGA for the drive.
SGA is also partnering with Sanders Flight Training Center in order to fly donations to areas in need, and all donations are expected to arrive by Thursday. The Flight Training Center serves as an additional drop-off location.
The donations are part of Operation Airdrop, an ongoing movement to provide relief to hurricane victims by flying supplies into affected communities.
“Hurricane Helene is tearing through the east side of our nation, affecting many lives,” said Morgan Patrick, SGA press secretary. At least 134 people have bdied from Hurricane Helene, and “more than 1.5 million energy customers are still in the dark,” according to NBC News.
“[SGA’s] mission is students, serving students, and we know that we have lots of students that are out-of-state, and so we’re providing relief to potential students [whose] homes are affected,” Patrick said.
Students who donate will receive two Greek points.
Below is the full list of supplies requested by the drive:
- Sports drinks (powdered packets)
- Hydration packs (powder form)
- Baby wipes
- Diapers (children and adults)
- Baby formula
- Plastic utensils/plates
- Manual can openers
- Trash bags (13-gallon or contractor bags)
- Towels/washcloths
- Non-perishable foods
- Plastic sheeting/tarps
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Toiletries
- Pet food (dog and cat)
- Sanitizer wipes
- Feminine hygiene products
- Heavy-duty work gloves
- Flashlights
- Blankets/sleeping bags
- Activities for children (cards, puzzles)
- Socks — all sizes (unopened)