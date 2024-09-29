Alabama breaks UGA’s win streak in Beat Weak competition

Alabama didn’t just win on the field this Saturday — it also beat the University of Georgia during its annual Beat Week, a five year old tradition where the Bulldogs challenge rival schools in a week of giving.
This year, Beat Week started on Sept. 23 and ended on Saturday, Sept. 28, during which time fans could make donations towards their team of choice. Alabama took the victory with 21,562 donations, and UGA lost its win streak despite 17,390 donations.
“This is the fifth year of Beat Week, where the University of Georgia has previously challenged other institutions — they’re undefeated in this fundraising effort,” said Adriane R. Reedy, Director of Annual Giving at Alabama. The Crimson Tide was the first team to defeat Georgia in this competition.
The College of Communication & Information Sciences had a Spirit Week to support the University in Beat Week. The college sold various treats and apparel to raise money towards Alabama’s effort.
“All donations to C&IS will go to the Capstone Communication Society (CCS) annual fund. CCS is C&IS’s annual fund and plays an impactful role in enhancing the experience of our students through opportunities such as student scholarships, experiential learning trips and workshops, and student work/internship experiences,” the college said on its official website.
It is not immediately clear how much Alabama raised, but Georgia brought in over $1,100,000. The Crimson White reached out to the University for clarification Sunday night.