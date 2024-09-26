Big game, big crowds: What you need to know about security this weekend

This weekend’s football game is shaping up to be historic, and not just because of the action on the field. Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend along with Alabama Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville, Al.com reported Tuesday, leading to tighter security than usual.
In an email to students, Steven Hood, vice president for Student Life, said that extra precautions will be in place.
“To ensure a safe and positive experience for everyone involved, additional security measures will be enacted for game day, expecting to result in significant delays for entry and longer wait times,” the email said.
Gates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium open at 4 p.m. CT, 2 ½ hours before kickoff.
“Depending on arrival of high-profile guests, there may be times when access to an area is closed and/or avenues are blocked for a period, so we recommend you arrive by 5 p.m. and pack your patience,” Hood said.
The University suggests leaving unnecessary items at home to make the security process smoother, as fans will need to remove all items in their pockets and any pinned-on buttons or larger jewelry, similar to airport security. Instead of a 360-degree security perimeter for this game, fans must enter designated checkpoints depending on their gate number.
“We look forward to a great game, and we appreciate your sportsmanship this weekend,” Hood said.