University dedicates Saban Field

CW / Caroline Simmons Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks Saturday at a dedication ceremony for Saban Field.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was honored with a ceremony Saturday to commemorate the renaming of the Crimson Tide’s home football field to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The festivities began in front of the stadium, where friends and family of Saban, members of the University of Alabama Board of Trustees, and thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the Crimson Tide legend.

Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne kicked things off by detailing how the Sabans impacted the program and thanking them for all their contributions to the greater Tuscaloosa community.

“We are forever grateful for all they’ve done and all they will continue to do in Tuscaloosa and beyond. Today is a celebration of you, Coach Saban and Mrs. Terry,” Byrne said.

Saban’s wife, Terry, expressed her gratitude for the fans and to the community that she and her husband have served for the last 17 years.

“The past 17 years haven’t felt like work; rather, it has felt like teamwork. Players, coaches, staff and our incredible fans have made it happen,” she said. “I just hope we can continue supporting Alabama, supporting children, students, teachers and education through the football platform as well as our Nick’s Kids Foundation.”

Nick Saban was the final speaker, and he reflected on the legacy that his tenure in Tuscaloosa reflected.

“This is a great honor to have the field named after the legacy we’ve been able to create here,” he said. “I want this legacy to represent every player who played and worked hard. Every coach who helped those players develop. The administration, who set a foundation where we had a chance to be successful by providing all of the resources we needed to be the best program in the country.”

The updated sign outside of the stadium was then revealed and Saban made the “Walk of Champions” one final time with his family.

At halftime of Saturday night’s game, Saban was honored once again as he walked out of the tunnel to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” one final time and the “Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium” sign inside the stadium was lit for the first time.

“Thank you the fans for giving us some of the greatest memories anybody could ever imagine by being your coach for 17 years for the greatest traditional program ever in America when it comes to football,” Saban said. “Thank you so much. God bless you. And Roll Tide.”