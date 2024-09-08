UA Board of Trustees votes in favor of Saban Field

Bryant-Denny Stadium will now officially be home to Saban Field, marking the first time in the stadium’s nearly 100-year history that its field will carry a coach’s name.
The UA System Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name the field in Saban’s honor at its Thursday meeting, citing Saban’s exemplary record as head coach and history of philanthropy throughout Alabama.
“This is the honor of a lifetime, no doubt,” Nick Saban said at the meeting. “I am just hopeful that this legacy of Saban Field is representative of all the people who contributed to the success over the last 17 years.”
Saban thanked the University and the board for supporting him during his time as head coach, reflecting on the connections he made throughout the community during his tenure.
Saban is the primary benefactor of the Saban Center, a STEM and arts center that will serve as a hub for educational leadership in Alabama beginning in 2027. Saban also helped fund the Saban Catholic Student Center on campus in addition to many more philanthropic efforts.
“We find that our fondest memories are really about people,” Terry Saban said. “Relationships with the players, with the coaches, with the staff, with people that we’ve met in football and the great friends we’ve made in our community.”