Alabama football releases depth chart for USF game

Alabama’s depth chart for Saturday’s Week 2 game against USF has been set.
Though head coach Kalen DeBoer did not make the depth chart public before Alabama’s Week 1 victory against Western Kentucky, pictures of the depth chart were released.
According to the pictures, each position is listed just two players deep.
No new changes to the depth chart have been announced ahead of Saturday night’s game, so as of now, the depth from Week 1 remains the same.
Here is the offensive side of the depth chart:
Quarterback
- Jalen Milroe
- Ty Simpson
Running Back
- Jam Miller or Justice Haynes
X-Receivers
- Kendrick Law
- Ryan Williams
Z-Receivers
- Germie Bernard
- Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
H-Receivers
- Kobe Prentice
- Cole Adams
Y-Tight End
- CJ Dippre
- Danny Lewis Jr.
H-Tight End
- Robbie Ouzts
- Josh Cuevas
Left Tackle
- Kadyn Proctor
- Miles McVay
Left Guard
- Tyler Booker
- Olaus Alinen
Center
- Parker Brailsford
- Roq Montgomery
Right Guard
- Jaeden Roberts
- Geno VanDeMark
Right Tackle
- Wilkin Formby or Elijah Pritchett
Here is the depth chart for the defensive side:
Bandit
- Jah-Marien Latham or LT Overton
Nose Tackle
- Tim Keenan III
- Damon Payne Jr.
Defensive Tackle
- Tim Smith or Jehiem Oatis
- James Smith
WOLF
- Quandarius Robinson or Keanu Koht or Qua Russaw
STINGER
- Deontae Lawson
- Jeremiah Alexander or Justin Okoronkwo
MIKE
- Jihaad Campbell
- Justin Jefferson
Cornerback
- Zabien Brown
- DaShawn Jones or Zavier Mincey
Free Safety
- Keon Sabb
- Bray Hubbard
Strong Safety
- Malachi Moore
- Kameron Howard
HUSKY
- DeVonta Smith or Red Morgan
- King Mack
Here is the depth chart for the special teams unit:
Place kicker
- Graham Nicholson
- Conor Talty
Holder
- James Burnip
Punter
- James Burnip
Long Snapper
- Kneeland Hibbett
Punt Returner
- Cole Adams or Jaylen Mbakwe
Kickoff Returner
- Kendrick Law
- Emmanuel Henderson Jr. or Jaylen Mbakwe or Cole Adams
Kalen DeBoer will look to start his first season at Alabama 2-0. The Crimson Tide will play USF at 6 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN.