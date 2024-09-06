Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Alabama football releases depth chart for USF game

Graham Baakko, Contributing Writer
September 6, 2024
CW / Elijah McWhorter
Alabama running back Justice Haynes (#22) runs down the field from Western Kentucky defenders.

Alabama’s depth chart for Saturday’s Week 2 game against USF has been set. 

Though head coach Kalen DeBoer did not make the depth chart public before Alabama’s Week 1 victory against Western Kentucky, pictures of the depth chart were released.

According to the pictures, each position is listed just two players deep.

No new changes to the depth chart have been announced ahead of Saturday night’s game, so as of now, the depth from Week 1 remains the same.

Here is the offensive side of the depth chart:

Quarterback

  1. Jalen Milroe
  2. Ty Simpson 

Running Back

  1. Jam Miller or Justice Haynes 

X-Receivers

  1. Kendrick Law
  2. Ryan Williams

Z-Receivers

  1. Germie Bernard
  2. Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

H-Receivers

  1. Kobe Prentice 
  2. Cole Adams

Y-Tight End

  1. CJ Dippre
  2. Danny Lewis Jr.

H-Tight End

  1. Robbie Ouzts
  2. Josh Cuevas

Left Tackle

  1. Kadyn Proctor
  2. Miles McVay

Left Guard

  1. Tyler Booker
  2. Olaus Alinen

Center

  1. Parker Brailsford
  2. Roq Montgomery

Right Guard

  1. Jaeden Roberts
  2. Geno VanDeMark

Right Tackle

  1. Wilkin Formby or Elijah Pritchett

Here is the depth chart for the defensive side:

Bandit

  1. Jah-Marien Latham or LT Overton

Nose Tackle

  1. Tim Keenan III
  2. Damon Payne Jr.

Defensive Tackle

  1. Tim Smith or Jehiem Oatis
  2. James Smith

WOLF

  1. Quandarius Robinson or Keanu Koht or Qua Russaw

STINGER

  1. Deontae Lawson
  2. Jeremiah Alexander or Justin Okoronkwo

MIKE

  1. Jihaad Campbell
  2. Justin Jefferson

Cornerback

  1. Zabien Brown
  2. DaShawn Jones or Zavier Mincey

Free Safety

  1. Keon Sabb
  2. Bray Hubbard

Strong Safety

  1. Malachi Moore
  2. Kameron Howard

HUSKY

  1. DeVonta Smith or Red Morgan
  2. King Mack

Here is the depth chart for the special teams unit:

Place kicker

  1. Graham Nicholson
  2. Conor Talty

Holder

  1. James Burnip

Punter

  1. James Burnip

Long Snapper

  1. Kneeland Hibbett

Punt Returner

  1. Cole Adams or Jaylen Mbakwe

Kickoff Returner

  1. Kendrick Law
  2. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. or Jaylen Mbakwe or Cole Adams

Kalen DeBoer will look to start his first season at Alabama 2-0. The Crimson Tide will play USF at 6 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN.

