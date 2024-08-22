UA student previously charged with sex crimes received bond at a hearing Wednesday

CW File Gambill Gentry received bond Wednesday after appearing at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.

A UA student previously charged with sex crimes including rape, sodomy and voyeurism received bond at a hearing Wednesday.

Attorneys for 23-year-old Gambill Gentry filed a writ of habeas corpus on behalf of the student after Judge Joanne Jannik of the District Court ordered July 30 that he remain held without bond in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, citing concerns for the safety of the alleged victim and the defendant’s flight risk.

One of Gentry’s attorneys, Tommy Spina, said counsel for the state of Alabama and for Gentry worked out an agreement Wednesday morning to release him on a $60,000 bond with certain conditions.

“On behalf of our client and his family, we are exceptionally grateful to all parties involved to have reached an agreement to have the opportunity to address all the underlying issues that gave rise to the behavior resulting in our [client’s] arrest,” Spina wrote in an email statement.

Judge M. Bradley Almond, who sits on a higher court than Jannik, ordered that the student follow the conditions of the agreement, including, among other things, wearing GPS ankle monitoring; not attending UA events; not contacting the victim, her family or her friends; participating in drug screening; not possessing a firearm; and not drinking or possessing alcohol.

The agreement also provides accommodations for the defendant to seek inpatient treatment outside of Alabama, although it is unclear where and for what the student will receive treatment.

Gambill posted bond Wednesday afternoon, and he was no longer listed on the Tuscaloosa County Jail’s inmate list as of Wednesday evening.

Authorities arrested Gentry July 25 on multiple first-degree felony charges, including rape, sodomy and several counts of voyeurism. The charges stem from an alleged incident on July 13 in which a female UA student accused Gentry of filming himself raping her.

In a July 29 press release, investigators said they had found evidence that Gentry might have other victims, and they encouraged those who believe they were a victim of Gentry’s to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.