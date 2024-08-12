Jeff+Allen+to+speak+at+Tuscaloosa+County+Chapter+of+National+Alumni+Association+fall+kick+off

The Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the National Alumni Association will begin this fall semester with its fall Kick Off event Aug. 15. The event will be hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the terrace of the SkyGate Club at the WestGate Luxury Condominiums.

The event, and the chapter in general, is open to alumni, students, parents and anyone who supports the Crimson Tide.

Founded more than 25 years ago, the Tuscaloosa County Chapter, aims to bring together everyone who loves the Crimson Tide in and around the Tuscaloosa region. By organizing events such as the annual Crimson and White Party at Spirits Wine Cellar in June, tailgate parties, awards presentations, and other events throughout the year, the chapter seeks to keep school spirit flowing among alumni.

“We are just solely looking to bring together people who have some vested interest in the University and giving back,” said Anna Claire Toxey, the chapter president.

Tickets for entrance and dinner at the event are $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for ages 3 and under.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, and they cost $55 for adults, $35 for children ages 4 to 10, and $15 for ages 3 and under. The VIP tickets include a tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium led by the stadium staff prior to the event, starting at 4:15 p.m.

Speaking more about the tour, Toxey said that the staff-led tour would include a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium that includes the locker room and many other facilities.

“I think that’s kind of like a nice lead-in to the event, because people can go to our see behind the scenes, and then come over to our event and continue to get excited about football season,” Toxey said.

Jeff Allen, associate athletics director of sports medicine for the Crimson Tide, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Allen is sometimes referred to as the “last man standing” by Nick Saban, as he is the only football staff member remaining whom Saban hired in 2007. The event will also feature Sweet Olive Eats catering, a cash bar and an auction with UA memorabilia.

“But I think aside from all of those assets, it’s just a nice time for everybody to reconnect and share that energy and passion for UA and especially get excited about the upcoming football season,” Toxey said.

The Tuscaloosa chapter and its events also fund the Tuscaloosa County Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to high school students every year to give back to the Tuscaloosa community. In 2024, the Tuscaloosa County Chapter has awarded $198,600 in scholarships to 55 high school students from Tuscaloosa and surrounding regions who are committed to attend the University.

“We’re trying to propel the next generation of UA students and leaders, so a top priority for our chapter is making sure that we’re taking these funds from events and investing those in our scholarships and, in turn, investing in the next generation of UA students,” Toxey said.