Applications for inaugural cohort of Shelby Scholars program to close Monday

CW File The newly renovated Tuomey Hall is the location of the Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership.

Student applications for the Shelby Scholars program in the newly established Shelby Institute for Policy and Leadership at The University of Alabama will close Monday at 11:59 p.m. CST.

The nonpartisan institute, named after Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, will select 20-25 students for the inaugural cohort of the program. These students will study public policy, law, communications, economics and politics.

“The goal of the Shelby Scholars program is to identify and prepare future leaders of the state and nation,” wrote Daniela Susnara, program director for the Shelby Institute, in an email statement.

“Students will receive exclusive mentoring and experiential learning opportunities with prominent state and national leaders from various backgrounds,” Susnara said. “Shelby Scholars can also experience internship and research opportunities with distinguished professionals and faculty.”

Participants will be awarded a $500 scholarship per semester and have access to an archive of Shelby’s official Senate records, papers and materials.

The UA System board of trustees established the institute in February 2023, and the ribbon cutting ceremony for the institute’s location in newly renovated Tuomey Hall took place in April. Finis St. John IV, UA System chancellor emeritus, serves as the inaugural executive director for the Shelby Institute.

Those interested in applying must meet three requirements:

Applicants must have completed 60 credit hours prior to June 1. Students must have declared or intend to declare a public policy minor. Otherwise, students must be pursuing a course of study relevant to the institute’s mission. In this case, students must describe how their current course of study relates to the institute’s mission. If selected, Shelby Scholars must register for the three-credit-hour PSC 321-008 course during the fall 2024 semester, which is expected to meet Mondays and Thursdays 4-6 p.m. beginning Sept. 23.

Following the written application, selected students will participate in a virtual interview sometime between Aug. 5 and 20. Those chosen for the inaugural cohort of the Shelby Scholars program will be notified via email Aug. 23.

“The University of Alabama is proud to introduce the Shelby Institute to the national stage, welcoming future leaders from across disciplines who share a passion for policy, leadership, and public service,” Susnara said.