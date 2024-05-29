Movies and shows to be on the lookout for this Pride month

(Courtesy of Netflix) “Heartbreak High,” is series on Netflix that shows the realities of being teenagers

As Pride month approaches, it is important to take some time to recognize queer voices on and behind the screen. The following collection of movies and TV shows help educate and immerse people in the queer community.

“Heartbreak High” (2022-2025)

“Heartbreak High” is a reboot of the 1994 TV show that follows a group of teenagers at Hartley High as they figure out new identities, communicate with new and old friends, discover high school romances and explore their sexualities.

The show was released on Netflix and has earned a 75% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, the show deeply explores high school dilemmas.

“I could relate to Amerie so well, Ca$h and Darren and Quinnie and Malakai were such amazing and loveable, relatable characters (even if they were frustrating at times, but that’s just what made it so much more realistic),” one reviewer wrote on IMDb. The review said that the show is “up to date and therefore an incredibly good, important remake that touches all the right topics.”

“All of Us Strangers” (2023)

Directed by Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers” tells the heartwarming story of a screenwriter struggling with the loss of his parents and the discovery of a new romantic relationship.

“The film cuts across genres. At times it is funny, sad, romantic, and even horrifying,” an IMBd reviewer wrote. “It is a damning depiction of the loneliness epidemic among younger men while also dealing with the added challenges faced by those within the [LGBTQ+] community in trying to fit in.”

Critics have described the film as a tough watch with a beautiful message about finding love and dealing with loss.

“Moonlight” (2016)

Broken up into three defining stages of life, “Moonlight” is a coming-of-age story that follows Chiron, a young Black man, as he explores his sexuality, deals with family issues and develops his sense of identity.

“Moonlight is one of the very best films of the year so far,” David Gonzalez wrote for The Cinematic Reel, “It is a reminder that despite background, geographic location, race, or sexual orientation, everyone seeks comfort, shelter, someone, and a space in which we can truly be ourselves.”

“Everything Sucks!” (2018)

“Everything Sucks!” is a 10-episode TV show on Netflix that explores the relationship between the audio visual and drama clubs. As the main characters develop new friendships, the audience sees the complex process of navigating sexuality in one’s teenage years.

Created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, this one-season show is often overlooked and deeply missed.

“Everything Sucks! is a refreshing and positive look at high school life,” Carissa Pavlica wrote for TVFanatic, “It’s not what the era of Peak TV has been drawn to of late, but it’s what we need for our hearts and our minds to survive the day-to-day turmoil of life.”

“The Aggressives” (2005)

“The Aggressives” is a documentary directed by Daniel Peddle that shares the journey of masculine-presenting queer people of color who were assigned female at birth as they educate the audience on their identity and sexuality.

This eye-opening documentary focuses on challenging gender stereotypes and explores the dreams of Marquise Balenciaga, Octavio Sanders, Chin Tsui, Kisha Batista, Trevon Haynes and Rjai Johnson.

“Thank you to all that support this film and those who were a part of it, for letting me see someone like me on published video without being portrayed extremely negative and abnormal,” an IMDb reviewer wrote.