Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats agrees to contract extension through 2030

Orry Cantrell, Staff Writer
March 20, 2024
Alabama+basketball+head+coach+Nate+Oats+is+introduced+during+College+GameDay.
CW/ Riley Thompson
Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats is introduced during College GameDay.

The Nate Oats era at the Capstone is far from over. 

On Monday, The University of Alabama announced that men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats agreed to an extension that will keep him in Tuscaloosa through 2030. The new deal ends on March 14 of that year.  

“I am excited and honored for the chance to extend my relationship with the University of Alabama,” Oats said. “I have said from day one, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University so I am thankful and appreciative for all the support we have received from President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne. We have enjoyed tremendous success during our five years at Alabama and we look forward to building on that for many years to come.” 

Under Oats’ leadership the last five seasons, Alabama has won two SEC titles and made two Sweet 16 appearances. Alabama has also had six players selected in the NBA draft under Oats, and nine players in total go on to play at the professional level.  

“Coach Oats has done a phenomenal job leading Alabama men’s basketball, and we look forward to him doing so for many years to come,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said. “He is not only a great coach but is also an outstanding leader and developer of young men, and we appreciate his commitment to our program.” 

Although Alabama will lose assistant coach Austin Claunch after this season, coaches Ryan Pannone and Preston Murphy agreed to new deals as well, extending their time with the program through 2026. The University of Texas at San Antonio announced Sunday that Claunch had accepted the head coaching position at the program.  

Oats will look to add another deep NCAA tournament run under his belt starting on Friday, when the 4-seeded Crimson Tide will take on the 13-seeded Charleston Cougars in Spokane, Washington. The game will be broadcast on truTV at 6:35 p.m. CT. 
More to Discover
More in SPORTS
Alabama players cheer from the sidelines during the game against Florida.
Women’s basketball clinches No. 8 seed to take on Florida State in Austin, Texas
Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson (#15) attempts a 3-pointer against Florida during the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
No. 4 seed Alabama men’s basketball to face Charleston in first round of NCAA tournament
Alabama gymnastics earns third 198 of the season in loss to No. 1 Oklahoma
Alabama gymnastics earns third 198 of the season in loss to No. 1 Oklahoma
Alabama guard Mark Sears (#1) dribbles down the court against Florida.
Gallery: Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Alabama guard Mark Sears (#1) passes the ball off against Florida during the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Alabama men’s basketball has conference title hopes drowned in loss to Florida
Alabama men’s basketball faces treacherous path to conference title
Alabama men’s basketball faces treacherous path to conference title
The Crimson White • © 2024 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in