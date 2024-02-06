Kendall+Jenner+bartends+in+Tuscaloosa+to+promote+her+tequila+brand

Supermodel and businessperson Kendall Jenner stopped by Innisfree Irish Pub and The Houndstooth Sports Bar to promote her 818 tequila brand in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday afternoon.

Students lined up outside the bars to catch a glimpse of Jenner pouring margaritas and tequila shots.

This is not the first time Jenner has visited colleges to promote 818, as she made trips to several Midwestern universities in the fall.

On Tuesday morning, Jenner posted a video to her Instagram story showing the Tuscaloosa water tower with “Sweet Home Alabama” playing in the background.

Jenner started bartending at Innisfree at 2 p.m. and arrived at The Houndstooth at 3 p.m.

As fans lined up to see Jenner at Innisfree, Robbie Porkert, who works security at Innisfree, stood by a barrier directing the crowd.

Porkert said he was excited for the publicity Jenner would generate.

Candice Fowler, who works downtown at Gentlemen’s Grooming, said she also was excited to try to see Jenner. She heard Jenner was in town after talking to some locals and when her co-worker mentioned her dad was Jenner’s limousine driver.

“Something like that here in this small local town, you know, we don’t get a lot of this kind of stuff,” Fowler said.

Matt Hochhauser, a senior majoring in advertising, was able to get an 818 tequila brand hat autographed by Jenner.

“[I] just needed to get that signature, but I’m glad she came to Tuscaloosa,” Hochhauser said.

Zhoee Williams, a senior majoring in communications, said she loves Jenner and was able to see her at Innisfree.

“With Alabama being the biggest party school … culture-wise, I mean, why not come here?” Williams said.

Ginna DeCarlo, a junior majoring in public relations, said she rushed to Innisfree and was able to see Jenner walk out the back door.

“I think it shows that she cares who her fans are because she has a lot of college girl fans. So I think it shows that she’s going to one of the biggest colleges in America,” DeCarlo said.