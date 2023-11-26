Senior apparel design students display their collections at SFA’s ‘Fashion for Life’

The University of Alabama’s Student Fashion Association showcased the talents of student designers in its 14th annual “Fashion for Life” fashion show on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. The event was held at Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa, where tickets were offered online and in person. Proceeds from ticket sales were donated to United Way of West Alabama.

In partnership with the College of Human Environmental Sciences’ Department of Clothing, Textiles and Interior Design, eight seniors pursuing apparel design degrees at the University displayed their final collections on the runway after months of hard work and preparation.

Designers included Abbie Saul, Linda Manginelli, Lindsay Stock, Claudia Wolfe, Shakira Lewis, Julia Deters, Madie Hollingsworth and Grace Carmack. Each designer carefully selected accessories, music and titles alongside the inspiration for their individual collections.

Throughout the school year, SFA hosts events and learning activities for members to gain knowledge about the corporate fashion world and access to networking and career opportunities. The organization is open to all UA students, not just fashion majors, and offers trips to fashion shows, photo shoots, workshops, presentations from professionals in the field and more.

Sara Harder, a junior majoring in nursing and a model for “Fashion for Life,” joined SFA her freshman year and has enjoyed the experience ever since.

“There are so many opportunities, and I get to pursue something that I love,” Harder said.

Carmack, senior apparel and textiles design major and education executive for SFA, introduced her collection titled “Dress and Under Duress,” acknowledging the battle with identity many women experience. Carmack also mentioned the bonds formed in the process of “Fashion for Life,” and how her love for designing extends to the stories and personality behind the pieces.

“We are such a tight-knit group, we spent hours and hours and hours together,” Carmack said. “I have connected with a lot of retailing people, and we also really get to meet other majors, it’s not just fashion majors.”