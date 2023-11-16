University+Programs+to+host+annual+Friendsgiving+event

University Programs will host its annual Friendsgiving event on Thursday, Nov. 6, in John England Hall from 6-9 p.m.

The event gives students an opportunity to partake in a traditional Thanksgiving meal along with other fall festivities, including crafts and do-it-yourself activities.

Kayrie Weldon, a sophomore majoring in hospitality and the Friendsgiving event planner, said Friendsgiving is a tradition that allows students a place to celebrate the holiday in a non-traditional way that still fosters community, especially for students who aren’t able to go home during the break.

“We try to just give them the kind of opportunity to have Thanksgiving here and kind of have a home away from home,” Weldon said.

Olivia Grimmett, a freshman majoring in graphic design, said she plans on attending Friendsgiving. She said her friend told her about the event after seeing it on Instagram.

Grimmett has attended UP events in the past and she said she always looks forward to future ones where she can meet new people. She said students who are unable to go home for the break are able to feel less alone by attending Friendsgiving.

Savannah Garnett, a freshman majoring in nursing, said she is excited to sit down with other students and eat free food at the event.

Since Garnett and Grimmett are both freshmen, they will be experiencing UP’s Friendsgiving for the first time.

Weldon said this year’s Friendsgiving is sponsored by Adobe, which provided more funds for the festivities. She said UP is expecting about 150 students to attend.

“I hope it just helps students find community here, especially those students that aren’t able to go home and [are] maybe feeling a little homesick,” Weldon said.