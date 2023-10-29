Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White
Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

The Crimson White

City Council approves toy drive and retention bonuses for Tuscaloosa police officers

Elijah Doomes, Contributing Writer
October 29, 2023
City+Council+approves+toy+drive+and+retention+bonuses+for+Tuscaloosa+police+officers
CW / Shelby West

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the Children’s Toys for Parking Tickets Program on Tuesday, following up on the success of its recent “school supplies for parking tickets” drive 

Like its predecessor, the program will forgive overtime parking tickets for Tuscaloosa residents, this time for donating new children’s toys. Toys worth at least $10 will compensate for one ticket, and toys worth $18 will compensate for two. 

The program will run Nov. 6-Dec. 6, and all toys collected will be donated to Toys for Tots. 

The council also approved a $10,000 one-time retention bonus for some Tuscaloosa Police Department officers. Officers employed before Oct. 24 are eligible for the program. 

To receive the bonus, officers must sign a two-year retention agreement to serve continuously with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Mayor Walt Maddox will lead a task force that includes councilors Lee Busby, John Faile and Raevan Howard to analyze how the bonus will impact TPD staffing levels. 

Additionally, the council hosted its annual “Tech or Treat” at the Tuscaloosa Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center on Tuesday night.  

According to Council President Kip Tyner, the free family event hosted over 40 vendors and featured games, costumes and candy combined with STEAM-based learning. 
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Members of Alabama Autism Advocates participate in the Annual Autism Awareness Walk on Oct. 22.
Alabama Autism Advocates holds annual Walk
CW / David Gray
Darius Miles’ motion for immunity denied; case likely to go to trial
CW / Caroline Simmons
SGA announces special election for Nov. 29 
Ground is broken on Friday, Oct. 20 where the Smith Family Center for the Performing Arts will be built.
University breaks ground on performing arts center
Student at the Arts and Sciences table at the Majors Fair in the Student Center Ballroom on Oct. 18.
Majors fair provides insight on majors for students
Musicians pose with Big Al at the WGRC’s first annual fall campfire.
WGRC spreads awareness for dating and domestic violence
The Crimson White • © 2023 http://www.ua.edu/copyright.html • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in