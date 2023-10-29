‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ beautfully and tragically brings the story of the Osage people to the big screen

After the Osage Nation gets forced to move to a reservation in Fairfax, Oklahoma, members become wealthy after they find copious quantities of oil on their land. However, darkness looms over their people as a series of murders unfolds, causing the FBI to start investigating.

The film “Killers of the Flower Moon” follows Ernest Burkhart, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as he starts to work for his uncle William Hale, played by Robert De Niro, and his journey through corruption and heartache, while marrying Mollie Burkhart, a wealthy member of the Osage Nation played by Lily Gladstone.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, this film truly deserves the word “epic.” Set in the 1920s, it captures the aesthetic of the Prohibition era and Western America through stunning camerawork and strikingly beautiful locations, sets and costumes. All $200 million of the massive budget are on display throughout the hefty three-hour-and-26-minute run time.

This film, released Oct. 20, has been a critical success, earning a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.1/10 on IMDb. It is surely to receive some buzz when the Academy Awards roll around. There are countless gripping performances in this film, some of which will surely receive award nominations.

The standout performances from this film are from the three leads, DiCaprio, De Niro and Gladstone. DiCaprio delivers another stellar performance, displaying his ability to play a character who is deeply internally conflicted.

De Niro chews up the screen as well. But it is Gladstone who is the standout, her character has a calming presence yet conveys the most poignant emotional range. Her emotional journey is long and intense, giving Gladstone the opportunity to crush her screen time.

Scorsese directs this film masterfully as well. Each shot is beautiful, and the vision he had for this film was undoubtedly executed perfectly. He took it as an interesting true story and adapted it to the big screen seamlessly.

This interpretation of the story encapsulates the mistreatment of Native Americans by the government. It highlights the corruption and greed of the American people, showing just how far humans will go for money.

The film, in its entirety, does not struggle to maintain its tone either. Throughout, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is somber and tense, each event seeming more melancholy than its predecessor. As the audience watches the characters make disagreeable choices, the story consistently becomes more somber.

However, it is important to note the run time. Three and half hours is a long commitment for a drama, but nonetheless, the movie moves faster in pace than its run time suggests. Because it is based on a true story, there are many events that must be covered, so the film swiftly moves from scene to scene.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” fully encapsulates the tragic story of the Osage people. The drama’s tense plot keeps audiences engaged and entertained until the end credits roll, making this must-watch cinema.