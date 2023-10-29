Cross-country teams achieve top 5 finishes at the SEC championship

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama runner Eliud Kipsand leads the pack during the SEC Cross Country Championships.

The Alabama Crimson Tide cross-country teams earned top five finishes at the 2023 SEC Cross Country Championships in Columbia, South Carolina, Oct. 27.

The men’s team placed second out of 12 teams in the 8K with 57 points. The women’s team placed fourth out of 14 teams in the 6K with 84 points.

“The Tide faithful really showed up today,” head coach Dan Waters said. “We had a lot of friends, families and fans out here supporting us, which was very nice to see. So, a big thanks to all the people that made such a big effort to get out here and cheer us on.”

For the men’s team, junior Victor Kiprop placed first with a time of 22:23.4, his second consecutive season to claim the individual crown.

“I’m super proud of the individual title for Victor,” Waters said. “Victor has just proven to be one of the best cross-country guys in the country, and for him to run as fast as he did on this measured 8K course, with this kind of heat, is really impressive.”

Junior Hillary Cheruiyot placed third with a time of 22:39.4, and senior Eliud Kipsang placed seventh with a time of 23:11.0.

“I thought Hillary also did a phenomenal job,” Waters said. “The men did a tremendous finishing second. From one to 10, I’m super proud of the effort by the men’s program, and what they were able to accomplish today.”

Freshman Doris Lemngole and sophomore Hilda Olemomoi respectively finished second and third in the women’s 6K, with times of 19:11.2 and 19:23.5. Sophomore Joy Gill placed 15th with a time of 20:08.4.

“On the women’s side, that was phenomenal runs by both Hilda and Doris — they really put it out there today,” Waters said. “I was really happy with Joy; I thought she ran with a lot of courage and heart, and gave it all she had, as did our whole women’s program. Parker Valby is a great athlete, so congrats to both her and the Florida team [for winning the women’s team title].”

The Crimson Tide cross-country teams will be back in action Nov. 10 at the NCAA South Regional Championships in Gainesville, Florida.

“NCAA regional championships is going to be vitally important for both teams as we aim to finish as high as we possibly can,” Waters said. “We’ll get ready for some recovery, some relaxation, and then get back after it on Monday.”