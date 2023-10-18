Hilda Olemomoi and Doris Lemngole achieve SEC weekly honors

Courtesy of UA Athletics Doris Lemngole (left) and Hilda Olemomoi (right) after crossing the line in first and second place.

Cross-country runners Hilda Olemomoi and Doris Lemngole earned SEC weekly honors following their first- and second-place finishes this weekend.

Olemomoi was named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Runner of the week, and Lemngole was named the Women’s Freshman of the Week after the duo crossed the finish line together. Olemomoi finished the women’s 6K with a time of 18:56.9, which was only two-tenths of a second ahead of Lemngole. The Crimson Tide cross-country teams hosted their one home race of the season, the Crimson Classic, on Oct. 16.

Olemomoi earned the title she achieved for various reasons. She got her first win at the Crimson Classic, where her time was the fastest for a 6K in the whole SEC over the weekend. She entered the Crimson Classic ranked No. 11 in FloTrack’s NCAA cross-country individual women’s rankings.

Lemngole has been a standout runner from the start of her season. She earned the title of Freshman of the Week due to earning her third straight top-two finish. She clocked 18:57.1 at the Crimson Classic, earning second place.

She has been gaining conference weekly honors following the conclusion of all three of her races. Her previous honors include U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division I National Women’s Athlete of the Week (Oct. 2), SEC Women’s Runner of the Week (Oct. 3), and SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week (Sept. 19).

Lemngole entered the Crimson Classic ranked No. 3 in FloTrack’s NCAA cross-country individual women’s rankings.

The Crimson Tide cross-country will be traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, for the SEC championship race Oct. 27.