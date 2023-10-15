Opinion ❘ Your mind needs a breath of fresh air

CW / Natalie Teat A student studies outside on the Student Center Lawn.

Fall is here, and with it comes crisp air, blue skies and beautiful color changes. What better time to step outside and enjoy our beautiful campus and environment? Yet, you might be thinking, how do I find time to be outdoors amidst my busy schedule?

What if I told you there was a way to enjoy nature while also being productive, to relieve some stress while learning at the same time? The answer may just be studying outside. Though studying in your dorm may seem more convenient, and libraries on campus provide great places to work, sometimes out into nature is the best place you can go.

You may have already heard that being outdoors is good for your well-being, and this couldn’t be more true. While outdoor activity may improve your physical health, simply being outside can drastically benefit your mental health. This is especially true when it comes to feelings of stress or anxiety.

According to research done by The University of Arizona, studying outdoors can decrease cortisol levels by up to 12% and increase feelings of relaxation by up to 55%. Wouldn’t it be nice if studying didn’t add to your stress load? Going outside can help make your time spent preparing for that next big test much less tense.

Besides improving your mood, being outdoors can actually make your studying more effective. It has been shown that outdoor time can increase your cognitive ability. A study discussed by the American Psychological Association showed that participants who listened to nature sounds performed better on cognitive tests than those who listened to urban sounds.

A crisp breeze ruffling the leaves on trees or the melodies of birds singing can actually sharpen your mind, as opposed to the noise of your loud roommates or the constant activity in a busy public library space. Imagine improving your grade on your next organic chemistry or philosophy exam, simply because you took the time to read through your notes and materials outside.

Not only is it beneficial to study outdoors, it is also so easy to do on the University’s campus. The landscaping and architecture make a perfect background for your next homework session. It is also so convenient to just take a seat at one of the many benches lining sidewalks throughout campus. Try stopping in between classes at a bench along your way, and see how much you can get done.

There are also plenty of other options, such as lawn chairs on The Quad. These chair circles can work well for group study sessions or projects as well as independent study. Looking for a really quiet and peaceful area to work? The courtyard in the middle of Shelby Hall makes a great place to be productive with benches lining the space, and the building itself sheltering you from the outside world.

Any one of these spots makes the perfect place to read or complete assignments. You won’t have to worry about Wi-Fi either, as a connection can be found in most outdoor spaces on campus.

In the end, there is really no way you can go wrong with studying outside. With temperatures growing milder and humidity lowering, now is the perfect time to try out this new technique. See how much your mental health and test scores can improve, and just enjoy your time in nature this fall.