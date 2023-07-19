Serving the campus of the University of Alabama since 1894

Second Foosackly’s location coming to Tuscaloosa

Abigail Chandler, Contributing Writer
July 19, 2023
The+current+Foosackly%E2%80%99s+restaurant+in+Tuscaloosa%2C+soon+to+be+joined+by+a+second+location.
CW / Natalie Teat
The current Foosackly’s restaurant in Tuscaloosa, soon to be joined by a second location.

Mobile-based fried chicken restaurant Foosackly’s is expanding to a second location in Tuscaloosa on Highway 69. 

“The success of our 15th Street location motivated us to open another location in a growing section within the Tuscaloosa area,” said company spokesperson Chris Morgan. 

Morgan said the chain hopes to open its new store in early to mid-December with the same hours as other locations, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Morgan said the new Foosackly’s on Highway 69, like the 15th Street location, will offer dine-in, drive-thru and curbside ordering.  

However, he said the new Tuscaloosa location, like the current one, will not accept Dining Dollars or Bama Cash, and there are no plans for that to change.  

Foosackly’s opened its first restaurant in Mobile, Alabama, in 2000 with a staff of fewer than 10 people. 

The chain serves a small number of items on its menu, including chicken tenders, chicken tender sandwiches, coleslaw and Texas toast. 

The first Foosackly’s location in Tuscaloosa opened on July 20, 2020. This restaurant is on 15th Street near The University of Alabama. The new location will be on Highway 69 in the Capital Market Center, between Taco Bell and AutoZone.  

While Morgan declined to disclose specific financial figures, the existing store has garnered positive reviews from customers on platforms like Tripadvisor and Yelp.  

“Tender, good flavor, moist, generous portions. I did not care for the foo sauce, but my son loved it,” said one Tripadvisor commenter. “It comes with 3 sauce cups, not stingy. Best tenders I have ever had. Great value for the money.” 

Morgan said Will Fusaiotti, who owns the 15th Street location, will also own the new location.  

“Will says he thinks this new Foo’s will help the current location to have even faster service!” Morgan said. 

Morgan said it is “too early” to know if they plan on building a third location in Tuscaloosa, but he also says they are always fluid as it relates to their growth.
