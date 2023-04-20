Letter+from+the+incoming+Editor+in+Chief

As the semester comes to a close, The Crimson White embarks on a new journey. I’m honored and grateful to have the opportunity to lead this newspaper next year. I have ambitious goals for The CW in 2023 and I’m excited to get started.

As I look back at my time at The CW, one thing stands out to me: accountability. As student journalists, our role is not only to report on the happenings in Tuscaloosa and on campus, but to hold people accountable. That must also include ourselves. While The CW has made great strides in diversifying coverage, we have also not been as strong as we could have.

A campus newspaper has the unique opportunity to link the town with the college and its students and staff. Under my direction, I’ll strive to tell not only the diverse stories on campus, but the ones on the streets of Tuscaloosa as well.

Accountability doesn’t stop at what we’re covering, but who is covering the stories on campus. The CW must continue to work to ensure that all perspectives are shared. Under my direction, The CW will strive to include more Black, female, LGBTQIA+, Latinx, Asian and other underrepresented communities in our stories. It is imperative to me that this media outlet does its due diligence in covering challenging, cultural topics with nuance and care.

The CW is a connecting piece for many people in the greater Tuscaloosa community. Therefore, we must continue to engage with others that may not think, talk, or act like us in order to pursue compelling stories.

This year has been full of highs and lows, but I truly believe in the work The CW is doing. I see that we can be better and my leadership track record proves I can get a group of creative minds to accomplish anything. The future for The CW is here, and I’m ready to mold this newspaper into what it was meant to be.

Ashlee Woods will assume the position of editor–in-chief beginning May 1.