This season’s greatest hits: Alabama baseball’s walk-up songs

Every baseball fan has had the moment — as a song begins to play you shift your focus to home plate knowing your favorite player is up to bat. You turn to the person next to you and ask them, “If you could choose your walk-up song, what would it be?”

Then the debate begins: Would you choose an oldie that everyone knows, a catchy new hit for fans to sing along to, or your favorite song that gets you in the perfect headspace? The possibilities are endless and the choice is nothing new to baseball players everywhere.

Just 30 years ago, the emergence of what we now know as “walk-up songs” started with organist Nancy Faust. During her time working for the White Sox, Faust started to play impromptu songs for each player as they walked up to the plate. Now, players in all levels of baseball choose their own personalized walk-up songs.

Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis said that this process isn’t something the players take lightly.

“I feel like for most people it’s like a year-long process,” Jarvis said. “After every year, you reevaluate the situation, start looking for songs that fit your personality and matches the energy you want to bring to the field.”

This year, Jarvis took an unprecedented approach by allowing fans each week via the Alabama Baseball Instagram to choose his walk-up song.

“I always try to pick a song that the fans are going to like, and so I decided what better way to do that than to let them choose,” Jarvis said. “Alex Thompson [Alabama Baseball Sports Information Director] will come to me before the series and I’ll pick two songs to put on the poll and he’ll pick two songs.”

Heading into their home series versus Mississippi State on April 6-8, the fans voted between “Ice Ice Baby,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “Bad Boy for Life,” and “Pop, Lock and Drop it.” Out of nearly 3,000 votes, “Ice Ice Baby” won with 40% of the votes.

As for the other players they take a more traditional approach here are the top 10 songs this season that get the Crimson Tide ready for an at bat.

10. “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash (Hagan Banks #36)

Although “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” is very different from any other song on the list, it does a great job at setting the tone. Since it is a song chosen by a pitcher you get to hear a lot more than just a short clip as it plays throughout Banks’ warm up.

9. Every Chance I Get” by DJ Khaled (Caden Rose #7)

“Every Chance I Get,” which came out in 2021, is the most current of the walk-up songs. With the well–known features Lil Baby and Lil Durk, it is no surprise that this song became an instant hip-hop hit and a great song to get fans’ energy up.

8. “Fat Bottom Girls” by Queen (Drew Williamson #18)

Carrying into this season from last year, Williamson’s choice of “Fat Bottom Girls” has become a fan favorite — one that fans can’t seem to stop talking aboTwitter and were distraught at a slight change to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes in early Mar, but now he has switched back to the classic.

7. “Humble Beginnings” by Bazzi (Ed Johnson #5)

“Humble Beginnings” by Bazzi, released in 2019, highlights the feeling of “making it” and reflects on how far he has come in his career. With a very distinct start to the track this is a great song for Johnson to distinguish himself amongst the other songs.

6. “London Bridge” by Fergie (William Hamiter #11)

Fergie’s 2006 hit “London Bridge” is not only simple and catchy, but interactive for fans. The opening line “OH SNAP” is a great line to get everyone involved in the at–bat.

5. “You Know How We Do It” by Ice Cube (Andrew Pinckney #21)

One thing Andrew Pinckney does every season is choose a walk-up song that shows his personality and leaves a lasting impression. When “You Know How We Do It” starts to play there is no surprise that No. 21 is up to bat and ready to set the tone.

4. “Pump It” by The Black Eyed Peas (Colby Shelton #16)

“Pump It” by The Black Eyed Peas released in 2005 is a staple early 2000s hit, gaining almost 800 million views. Its popularity and high energy chorus make it a great walk-up song for Alabama’s leader in home runs this season.

3. “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira (Tommy Seidl #20)

Released in 2006 and setting the pace for Shakira’s career was the hit “Hips Don’t Lie.” When asked about his process when choosing a walk-up song, Seidl said, “I’ve kept the same one since I’ve been here. Obviously, Shakira —‘Hips Don’t Lie’ is just a lively song that I enjoy and I think gets the crowd into the game, and that’s mostly what I look for in a walk-up song.”

2. “Kung Fu Fighting” by Ceelo Green and Jack Black (Mac Guscette #9)

Ceelo Green and Jack Black’s 2008 rendition of the 1974 classic “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas is a great song that every fan knows and loves. Although this is Guscette’s first season at Alabama he has done a great job at gaining the support of the Crimson Tide fan base and choosing a song that represents the fight of the program.

1. “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice (Jim Jarvis #10)

Coming in at the top of the list is Jim Jarvis, who has had countless unforgettable songs this season that Alabama fans have chosen. Some of the best being “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice, “California Girls” by Katy Perry and even the “Stadium Rave” from SpongeBob.

As the conference season makes its way into playoffs, you may feel like you have begun to memorize every song after hearing it for what seems like hundreds of times. You never know down the road when one of these songs might come on the radio and you will think of your favorite player and the 2023 Alabama Baseball Season.

Check out the Alabama baseball playlist here.

