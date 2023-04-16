Culture Pick: The Culture Desk’s most anticipated summer movie picks

The summer is quickly approaching, and movie studios are working on projects to make your summer just that much more special. For casual viewing or continuations of your favorite franchises, here’s a list of some of the most anticipated movies coming out this summer.

May

May 5: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this one’s for you. Those dedicated to the complicated MCU timeline most likely already have plans to see this film, but for those who are solely fans of the GOTG movie series, the third installment is sure to be a fun watch. It stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and other big names most have seen on the screen before.

May 12: “Love Again”

“Love Again” is Priyanka Chopra’s most recent film with Celine Dion, who plays a fictional version of herself. It’s said to be an English remake of the German film, SMS für Dich and the novel by Sofie Cramer. “Love Again” follows Mira Ray, a woman who is reeling from the death of her fiance. She sends texts to his old number, trying to retain some semblance of her communications with him, but doesn’t realize that his number’s been reassigned to Rob Burns, played by Sam Heughan. Burns is a journalist, drawn to Mira’s texts due to their eloquent nature and seeks the help of Celine Dion to help him win Mira over.

May 12: “Book Club: The Next Chapter”

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” is the second installment in the Book Club series, starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. The girls are in Italy now. The film is about four best friends who, to no one’s surprise, are in a book club. Through their interactions discussing the content and complexities of the pieces they read, they learn more about their own relationships and how they see each other.

May 26: “The Little Mermaid”

Many of the classic Disney Princess films are getting live action remakes, and “The Little Mermaid” is no exception. This remake stars Halle Bailey of the music group Chloe x Halle, with supporting actors Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Simone Ashley and Jonah Hauer-King. If you’re on the fence about going to see this movie, consider the fresh vocals that will undoubtedly emerge from this film.

June

June 2: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” releases this June. It has an extremely talented cast, filled with names that are easily recognizable, like Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Jake Johnson. If it’s anything like its predecessor, it will have stunning visuals, an amazing soundtrack and a heartbreaking, yet fulfilling, plot.

June 16: “Elemental”

Set in Element City, Pixar’s “Elemental” shows two characters, Ember and Wade, who directly contrast each other and are brought to understand new things about the world they live in due to each other’s individual knowledge and perspective.

June 23: “No Hard Feelings”

“No Hard Feelings” is a new film starring the acting powerhouse Jennifer Lawrence. It’s a deviation from her usual, serious roles, as she plays a sarcastic and occasionally comical delivery driver. She’s accepted a Craigslist ad to date an awkward teen, and hijinks occur, as expected from such a situation.

June 23: “Asteroid City”

It’s almost unbelievable, the cast of “Asteroid City.” You’ll see Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke and more. The film follows the occurrences at the annual Junior Stargazer convention in 1955. It seems the talented Wes Anderson wants audiences to be somewhat on the edge of their seats going into this movie, as not much information besides a trailer has been released for this film.

June 30: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Harrison Ford hits the big screen as Indiana Jones in the latest installment in the series. In this film, Indiana is struggling with reaching retirement age and understanding how he fits into the world. However, when a familiar evil returns, Indiana may get the chance to prove he still belongs and can still save the world.

July

July 7: “Joy Ride”

“Joy Ride” stars Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Sabrina Wu and Sherry Cola. The film details the events of a trip four Asian-American friends take as they travel through Asia, trying to find one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experiences bring them to understand who they are as individuals and how to truly love themselves and each other.

July 21: “Oppenheimer”

Christopher Nolan’s new movie has an all-star cast, to no one’s surprise, but is based on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s team and work on the Manhattan Project, which eventually led to the development of the atomic bomb. The film is based on the novel “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

July 21: “Barbie”

In direct opening day competition with “Oppenheimer,” Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is set to be one of the best movies of the summer. “Barbie” also has a strong cast, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Barbie, considered to be a less-than-perfect looking doll in Barbieland, is exiled and forced to explore and venture into the human world to find her happiness.

July 21: “They Cloned Tyrell”

“They Cloned Tyrell” is set to be released on Netflix on July 21. It stars John Boyega, Teyonah Paris and Jamie Foxx. In this film, many eerie and odd events occur and lead a group of people to believe there is a government conspiracy happening.

August

Aug. 11: “Gran Turismo”

Fans of “Ready Player One” will appreciate the premise of “Gran Turismo.” Starring David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou, “Gran Turismo” follows a Gran Turismo player whose experience playing the video game allows him the opportunity to exercise his skills in real life and become a professional race car driver.

Aug. 18: “Blue Beetle”

After the DC Comics Universe reset many of their classic storylines, they announced they’d be producing the “Blue Beetle” movie. It’s the first of DC’s superhero movies to be Latino-led and stars Xolo Maridueña. Like in Marvel’s “Moon Knight,” a character, Jaime Reyes, gains possession of an ancient artifact that gives him a suit of armor and unbelievable powers, altering his life and destiny so that he becomes the Blue Beetle.