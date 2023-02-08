University+of+Alabama+launches+Yea+Alabama+as+official+NIL+entity

On Thursday, The University of Alabama announced its newest endeavor: launching Yea Alabama, the school’s official subscription-based means of raising support for Crimson Tide athletes through NIL.

With this launch, the University joins the trend of public name, image and likeness operations, following the likes of Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M amongst others within the SEC.

Subscribers of the new service can choose from three different levels, which have the option to be billed monthly or annually.

Fans who are monthly subscribers will have the option to pick a level of support for what the University describes as “exclusive content,” gaining access to exclusive fan experiences and opportunities.

Businesses searching for endorsements will also be given the opportunity to strike a deal with student-athletes through “The Sponsors” program.

Individuals seeking to make tax-deductible contributions to the Walk of Champions non-profit will have the chance to make a difference through high-level funding.

On the entity’s website, it states that 100% of Yea Alabama subscription revenue will go to athletes.

“Yea Alabama’s approach is both cutting edge and sustainable in an ever-changing NIL environment,” said athletic director Greg Byrne in a school release. “Having one platform that allows supporters, subscribers and businesses a place to engage is so beneficial. This is another way for every ’Bama fan to get behind our student-athletes, and we fully support Yea Alabama.”

In the collective’s launch video, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was one of many figures to call for support of the new program.

“I have always believed that our players should have the chance to benefit from their name, image and likeness,” Saban said. “Yea Alabama is an exciting new resource to help Crimson Tide student-athletes create value for themselves through a variety of NIL opportunities. The Alabama brand is one of the most powerful in sports, and our partnership with Yea Alabama provides exposure for our athletes that is unmatched in college athletics.”

As the realm of NIL continues to change, Yea Alabama will seek to provide the attractive opportunities necessary in building a healthy monetary foundation for current players across all levels of the athletic department, marking yet another step forward in the Crimson Tide’s long history of being ahead of the field in recruiting innovation.

