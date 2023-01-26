SGA+announces+spring+election+timeline

The SGA will hold its Spring 2023 General election on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST on myBama.

A run-off election will be held on March 2 if necessary.

The candidacy filing period begins Feb. 6 and ends Feb. 10 at 11:59 pm. Candidates must attend one of the candidate interest meetings with their campaign managers if they wish to run for office. These meetings will be held over Zoom every day at 6:15 pm from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

The meetings will inform candidates about campaign regulations, the election timeline and roles of elected positions.

Several executive council positions and all senate seats will be up for election. The makeup of the 50 Senate seats remains from last year, with the College of Education gaining one and the Graduate School losing one.

Potential SGA constitutional amendments that will appear on the ballot will be posted on Feb. 13. The Senate sent an amendment that would move the President’s State of the School address to January to the Rules Committee.