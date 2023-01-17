Men’s tennis cruises in doubleheader to open the regular season

The Alabama men’s tennis team, led by head coach George Husack, was victorious in both of its season opening matches against Samford University and Mercer University on Saturday.

In the first match of the day against Samford, the Crimson Tide took the doubles point in comfortable fashion thanks to victories from the pairings of Enzo Aguiard and Filip Planinsek (6-3), and Joao Ferreira and Yair Sarouk (6-2).

The team followed its victory in the doubles match by winning all six singles matches, with all but the final match ending in straight sets.

The dominant 7-0 victory is the program’s ninth straight victory over Samford and improves the overall series to 40-10 in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s second match of the day against Mercer began much like its first. Alabama once again took the lead early by winning the doubles point, this time coming from the duos of Aguiard and Sarouk (6-3), and newcomer freshman Roan Jones partnering with Zach Foster (6-3).

The momentum carried into the singles matches in this contest as well, with the Crimson Tide taking five out of the six matches against the Bears. Four of the six matches were decided in straight sets, and one of the matches was called early in favor to the Tide after an injury to Mercer junior Lucas Dini.

The Crimson Tide men handled the Bears for a final score of 6-1 to cap off the doubleheader and begin their regular season play undefeated.

Alabama’s next scheduled matches of the season come on Jan. 22, where they host the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in a doubleheader at home.

