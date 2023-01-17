Indoor track & field places multiple in top-10 at Commodore Challenge

This weekend, the University of Alabama indoor track and field team traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Commodore Challenge for the second meet of the indoor season. The Crimson Tide finished the weekend with six events wins.

On day one of the competition, Alabama had 20 top-10 finishers across nine events. Included in these were three event wins.

Sophomore Chris Robinson placed first in the men’s 600-meter race. Sophomore Gavin Saacke led the men’s 5,000. Senior Leander Forbes won the men’s 200.

Freshman John Landers made his Alabama debut finishing 10th in the men’s pole vault.

Graduate student Taylor Gorum set her own record with a career best 72-10.75 in the women’s weight throw. After winning her heat in the women’s 1,000, sophomore Macy Schelp went on to finish third overall.

After a successful first day, the Crimson Tide did not release the reins. Day two continued to see wins for the Alabama team. To top off the weekend there were 22 top-10 finishes as well as three more wins in Nashville.

The Crimson Tide took control of the men’s 3,000, taking four of the top-six spots. Coming off a record-setting outdoor season, sophomore Victor Kiprop led the charge finishing first with sophomore Hillary Cheruiyot and junior Jacob Wiggers following second and third.

Junior Amari Brown and sophomore Milan Fields took first and second in the women’s 60-meter. The men’s 4×400 relay had two teams finish first and second. On the other side of the 4x400relay, the women finished second.

Brown took home another win in the women’s 60 meters. Sophomores Jekovan Rhetta and Josh Thomas finished back-to-back at second and third in the men’s 60 meters.

The Crimson Tide will continue the indoor season on Friday, Jan. 20, for the Samford International in Birmingham, Alabama.

