Mattingly Parker sets Alabama single-season goal record in win over Jackson State

Alabama forward Riley Mattingly Parker (10) chases a ball down in the Crimson Tide’s 9-0 win over the Jackson State Tigers on Nov. 11 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

On Friday night against Jackson State, Alabama forward Riley Mattingly Parker set the Alabama women’s soccer single-season goal record. Mattingly Parker accounted for two goals in Alabama’s 9-0 rout over Jackson State

Scored in the 51st minute, Mattingly Parker’s second goal of the night and 16th on the season took her past Libby Probst, who had held the record since 2005 at 15 goals. While Probst had played three more games than Mattingly Parker, the feat will live in the Crimson Tide record books, nonetheless.

Not only does she pass Probst in goals, she has placed herself in first place in total points with 16 goals and eight assists, surpassing Probst’s previous record of 15 goals and seven assists.

“It’s special to me just because my name is going to be associated with Alabama in the record books,” Mattingly Parker said. “Until the next person comes along and breaks my record.”

She scored her first goal in the 15th minute of the match. The record-setting goal was her second of the night.

“I was especially excited after I scored that one,” Mattingly Parker said. “Because I knew that was the one that broke the record.”

Mattingly Parker’s record is not the only highlight of her 2022 season as she has racked up numerous awards, such as 2022 SEC Forward of the Year, SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, first-team All-SEC and three-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Mattingly Parker came into the game ranked 15th in the nation in average goals per game. She finished the night 11th on that list at .72 goals per game.

The All-SEC first team forward entered the program in 2018 where she started in 14 and played in all 19 games. She contributed one goal as a freshman while totaling four assists.

This record-breaking season was something that Mattingly Parker had been working towards since she was recruited at the age of 15. After tearing her ACL in the spring of 2021, she has gone through a “mental grind” to ultimately make it to this moment.

“I’ve known Riley for a long time now,” head coach Wes Hart said. “Just to see her grow and mature over the years, both as a player and a person, has just been incredible.”

Mattingly Parker has been a phenomenal leader for this SEC regular season champion team. She not only leads the team in goals, but has played in 22 of the 23 games, and has started in 19 of those games.

“I’ve been grateful to play with her the last two years,” Ashlynn Serepca said. “The way she leads both on and off the field sets an example in all she does.”

Mattingly Parker and the Crimson Tide look to continue their success in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18, where they will take on the winner of Arizona State University and the University of Portland.

