The season rolls on: What’s next for No. 9 Alabama following loss to LSU

The LSU Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide 32-31 in overtime in front of a sold out Tiger Stadium, handing the Crimson Tide its second loss of the season and crippling its SEC Championship and College Football Playoff chances. Brian Kelly finally got his statement win over Nick Saban, and LSU is firmly in the driver’s seat of the SEC West.

The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide now sit at two losses before Thanksgiving for the first time since 2010. Any chance it had to make a national title game after the loss to Tennessee now seems completely diminished. What was supposed to be a “revenge tour” year for the Crimson Tide has quickly fallen apart, and fans want answers.

In the wake of the LSU loss, much of the media resorted to saying the Alabama dynasty is starting to crack. In response, Alabama fans and former players took to social media to voice their concerns over the current state of the program.

“We lost 3 games in one season with one of the most talented teams in Alabama history in 2010,” former Crimson Tide wide receiver Marquis Maze tweeted. “I definitely don’t think the dynasty is over, I do believe we need to get more people in the program that understand the standard besides Saban!!”

Things do look grim at the moment. What is on paper as one of the most talented Alabama teams in the Saban era has vastly underperformed expectations. However, the season isn’t over yet. There are games to be played and a team that still has time to leave a positive mark on what has been a negative season so far.

Finishing strong

Many have been asking what needs to happen for this Alabama team to win the games it’s supposed to. Simply put, the team needs to execute. Alabama has a 19.55% broken play rate, meaning about one out of every five plays ends in Bryce Young looking for any hopefully-open receiver while he’s on the run. This mark is the third worst in the SEC and explains why the offense hasn’t had quite the firepower of its predecessors.

Saban and the Crimson Tide look to get back on track this weekend when they travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have just one loss on the season — a 45-20 blowout defeat to the LSU Tigers.

The Rebels bolster the third-best run offense in the nation, averaging an SEC-best 267.4 yards a game. The Crimson Tide has allowed five yards-per-carry to opposing teams in its two losses and will have to shut down the one-two punch in Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans in order to avoid a third loss.

Following the trip to Oxford, the Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay State University and then prepare to host Auburn for the 87th meeting of the Iron Bowl. The 3-6 Tigers, fresh off firing head coach Bryan Harsin, would love nothing more than to beat a wounded Crimson Tide team. However, location is on Alabama’s side. Since Saban first arrived to Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Tigers have only beaten Alabama once in Bryant-Denny Stadium — the “Camback” in 2010.

If the Crimson Tide can finish the year out 3-0, they will be sitting at 10-2, and more than likely will be the prime SEC candidate for either the Orange Bowl or Sugar Bowl. There is a small chance they could find their way into the SEC Championship and even the playoff, barring some luck on the LSU side of things.

Complete chaos

A mountain of outcomes would need to happen, but there is a way that Alabama could end up becoming the first-ever two-loss team to make the CFP.

First, LSU would need to drop its last two SEC West games against Arkansas (5-4) and Texas A&M (3-6) — both of which are away games for the Tigers. Upon this happening, Alabama would boast the better divisional game record, thrusting them into the SEC Championship with two losses.

Second, Alabama would be met with the demoralizing task of beating the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, preferably in convincing fashion as well. The Crimson Tide was able to pull off the upset victory in 2021, but the loss of key playmakers in that game, Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, proved the two to be irreplaceable departures for the Alabama offense. Upon an SEC Championship victory, the CFP selection committee will be faced with a nightmare deciding how to rank a two-loss, conference champion Alabama.

Lastly, Alabama will need some help around the country and from the committee to propel them into the fourth spot of the CFP. Perhaps that comes in a three-loss Big-12 Champion Texas, a two-loss Pac-12 or Atlantic Coast Conference Champion, or the Michigan-Ohio State game being a one-sided blowout.

Much would need to happen to open up the fourth slot, and the committee would face a lose-lose situation ranking these teams. Would Alabama somehow pass Georgia? Would they both get in? How would they handle Tennessee? There aren’t enough questions to ask if this scenario becomes a reality.

However, none of this happens if LSU beats Arkansas come Saturday afternoon.

Keep praying, Alabama fans.

Alabama and Ole Miss kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

