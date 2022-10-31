Pitak wins big in women’s tennis’ annual fall tournament

Alabama’s Klara Milicevic serves the ball against the opposing team at The University of Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

This weekend, the Alabama women’s tennis team hosted its annual Roberta Alison Fall Classic. Nine teams traveled to the Alabama Tennis Stadium to compete, including conference opponent Ole Miss. As the Crimson Tide played in both singles and doubles, the players managed to defeat opponents from seven of the nine teams.

Graduate student Ola Pitak was the star of the weekend, collecting championship titles in both her singles and doubles draws. Sophomores Petra Sedlackova and Loudmilla Bencheikh and freshman Klara Milicevic also made it to the championship rounds of their draws.

Ola Pitak played with her sister Kasia Pitak in the Alexa Guarachi/Mary Anne Macfarlane doubles draw. In the semifinals, they narrowly defeated their Troy University opponents with a 7-6 score that ended with an exciting 7-5 tiebreaker.

The Pitak sisters also competed in the tournament together last year, but were defeated in the final round.

Ola Pitak’s singles championship campaign went a lot smoother, although her first round on Friday morning was drawn out to three sets after she gave her Indiana University opponent a second-set victory.

Bencheikh and Sedlackova also saw success in singles play. They both competed in the Dominique Glinzler singles draw, but when both made it to the championship, they decided to compete against other components. Bencheikh and Sedlackova won their matches against their new opponents.

Bencheikh also made it to the championship round of the Titia Wilmink/Marouschka van Dijk doubles draw with her partner Klara Milicevic. They lost to their University of South Alabama opponents in a 10-8 tiebreaker after the set was tied 6-6. Last year, the draw was won by Sedlackova and now-junior Anna Parkhomenko, but this year, the pair lost to the South Alabama duo in the semifinals.

Alabama women’s tennis will be back in action in the ITA Fall National Championships Nov. 2-6 in San Diego, California.