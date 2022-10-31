Softball+pitches+two+shutouts+in+doubleheader+sweep+of+Wallace+State+and+Birmingham-Southern

Alabama continued its fall softball schedule on Saturday in a double-header against Wallace State Community College and Birmingham-Southern College. The Crimson Tide recorded shutouts in both games, 6-0 and 10-0 respectively, behind some spectacular pitching from Montana Fouts and Lauren Esman combining for 14 strikeouts and seven innings pitched in both games, while allowing three total hits.

Bailey Dowling began the scoring for the Crimson Tide in the second inning of the first game with an run batted in single. That was followed by a two-run RBI by Kali Heivilin to make it 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Then, another RBI on a walk from Bailey Dowling in the fourth inning made it 4-0. Aubrey Barnhart then tore the game open with a two-run double off the wall in the fourth inning to solidify Alabama’s victory.

Jaala Torrence started off the day on the mound for Alabama pitching for three innings and not giving up a single run. Then, Montana Fouts took over and dominated the rest of the way striking out nine in just four innings.

“I think all four pitchers that pitched today did a great job at holding the teams to zero,” head coach Patrick Murphy said. “Montana came in and did her job in the first game. I think the pitch of the day for me was the off speed for all of our pitchers.”

Murphy’s team has now pitched shutouts in six straight fall exhibition games.

The second game saw the Alabama offense come alive, scoring eight runs in the first inning alone.

“I think that showed everybody on the team that we are capable of doing that and it happens so quick, and we can be so explosive offensively when we want to,” Murphy said. “I play everybody in the fall, and everybody is going to get an opportunity and they’re going to be in different positions in the lineup, but in that first inning it clicked for everybody.”

Esman and Alex Salter were sensational from the mound in the second game, tossing for a combined six innings, nine strikeouts and one hit.

As well as dominating on the mound, Esman also recorded an RBI double off the centerfield wall to take a 3-0 lead after Jenna Johnson scored on a wild pitch.

That was just the beginning for the Crimson Tide’s offense. Heivilin, Jordan Stephens and Aubrey Barnhart all recorded three straight RBIs to further the lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the first, finished off by an RBI triple from Larissa Preuitt scoring two more runs in an eventful first inning for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide will be back in action for their last fall game of the season on Friday, Nov. 4, against Emory University at 6 p.m. CT. at Rhoads Stadium. The game will not be televised.