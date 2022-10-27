“Strike out Suicide” at Bowlero on Oct. 29 

The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation’s fourth annual “Strike out Suicide” bowling event will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Bowlero.

The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation is a nonprofit based in Tuscaloosa that “provides suicide prevention and awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and advocacy services to children, adolescents, and their families,” per the organization’s website. The KAYF was founded in 2017 in memory of its namesake, Kristen Amerson, who took her own life on April 10, 2014.

Last year the organization, which aims to eliminate suicide among youth in West Alabama, raised more than $25,000. This year, KAYF has a goal to raise $40,000 to help fulfill their mission of “providing age-appropriate resources for suicide prevention and positive educational experiences.”

Students can help “strike out suicide” at the bowling event this weekend. Lane sponsorships are available for $750, which includes one lane for up to six people. Students who are unable to attend the bowling event can donate online.

The University of Alabama has its own suicide prevention organization, Tide Against Suicide, which works in conjunction with the Student Health Center.

Michelle Moss, a suicide prevention coordinator with Tide Against Suicide, said the organization is looking to partner with the KAYF in the future.

“I am not familiar with the [“Strike Out Suicide”] event, but [I] am familiar with the foundation and we are hoping to partner with them next year on events,” wrote Moss. “I believe that the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation is a wonderful organization and we appreciate and respect all of their work towards suicide prevention. As we know, suicide prevention is everyone’s business, and it takes us all working together to raise awareness. Any chance we get to work with others on this goal is an excellent opportunity! I have no doubt that this will be a wonderful and successful event.”

The University hosted its suicide prevention week in September to align with Suicide Prevention month.

The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.