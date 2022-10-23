Alabama’s defense bounces back against No. 24 Mississippi State

Alabama’s Byron Young (47) and Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrate a sack in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

After a historically shaky game against Tennessee, Alabama’s defense held Mississippi State to just six points.

Crimson Tide fans came into the 2022 college football season with high expectations. The returning talent and transfers were the talk of the town.

Jordan Battle decided to return for his senior season despite the temptation of the NFL. The 2021 Bronko Nagurski winner, Will Anderson Jr., didn’t have the NFL to worry about in his return. Tennessee transfer Henry To’o To’o, who led the Volunteers in tackles during the 2020 season, also came back. There were also high hopes for LSU transfer Eli Ricks coming into the season.

With all of the returning talent, as well as Nick Saban’s reputation when it comes to the defensive side of the ball, there was much to be excited about. This year was expected to be a return to glory for the Crimson Tide defense.

The expectations were met for the first six games of the season. Alabama had allowed only 12.5 points per game and seemed to have one of the best defenses in the country. After the seventh game of the season, the Crimson Tide’s average for points allowed had shot up to over 21. The 52 points that Tennessee scored on Alabama is more than anyone has scored on the Crimson Tide since 1907.

Alabama’s defensive performance against the Volunteers made Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s seat a little hotter.

The Crimson Tide has had one of the top defenses in the country more often than not since Saban took over. The defense’s average ranking in terms of yards per game was fourth between 2008 and 2017. Golding joined Alabama’s staff in 2018, and that average ranking has dropped to 19th since. Needless to say, Golding’s defense has not been up to the Crimson Tide’s usual standard.

Given Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach’s reputation as an offensive mind, Alabama’s homecoming provided an ideal opportunity for the defense to bounce back and show its worth.

During the first half, the Crimson Tide stopped the Bulldogs twice on fourth down to set up a first half shutout. The second half was almost as promising as the first. Alabama did not allow Mississippi State to score until the last play of the game, when the Bulldogs rushed for a touchdown.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers led the SEC in passing yards going into the game, so the Bulldogs’ passing attack was a concern. Luckily for the Crimson Tide, Eli Ricks gave a new, prettier look to the Crimson Tide secondary.

Saban commented on how well Ricks prepared and how it translated into the game.

“I think he did a good job,” Saban said. “He only gave up one throw.”

Going forward, hopes are high that the Alabama defense will continue to improve. Golding is no stranger to turning around struggling Crimson Tide defenses. Their next opportunity to show their talents will come against LSU after a bye week.

