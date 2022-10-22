Ellery+Hill+named+the+2022+Homecoming+Queen

Ellery Hill was named the 2022 homecoming queen during the annual bonfire and pep rally on Friday night. Hill was one of five candidates campaigning for the title.

According to a UA press release, 9,940 students voted in this year’s election.

After multiple missteps by candidates and the SGA Elections Board during the 2021 homecoming queen election – which saw some students stage a sit-in protest in the SGA’s office following the election – the SGA removed itself from the homecoming queen election process, leading The University of Alabama to institute a new process. Hill is the first queen elected under the new rules, which were announced in August.

Last year’s winner, McLean Moore, returned to the Capstone to take part in the announcement of this year’s homecoming queen.

Hill’s victory comes after she was featured in UA marketing and social media campaigns in the days leading up to the official campaign period; Hill linked those materials on her Instagram’s campaign Linktree, which also had other links relating to her financial literacy platform.

The new rules were put to the test early on, as the announcement of the five homecoming court members was delayed by a week after one candidate dropped out of the competition. The new guidelines require five candidates for the general election.

Hill will be formally recognized and crowned during halftime of the homecoming game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs tomorrow night. The game will kick off at 6:00 p.m.