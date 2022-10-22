Student+charged+with+felony+assault+no+longer+enrolled+at+UA

A former student is no longer enrolled at the University following a Code of Student Conduct violation case after being charged with second degree assault for allegedly head-stomping and striking another student.

UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill confirmed in a statement on Oct. 21 that the assailant, Allen Dallas Coppinger, is “no longer a student.”

Dorrill did not confirm the outcome of the Code of Student Conduct case against Coppinger or when the ruling was decided, nor did Dorrill disclose if Coppinger was expelled from the University or if he voluntarily withdrew.

The University did not comment on the decision of the case.

Coppinger, 20, was arrested on Sept. 29 for the assault of a student and member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, which occurred on Sept. 3.

During the incident, Coppinger stomped on the back of a defenseless victim’s head after he had fallen over, forcing his skull into the ground below. Records additionally indicated that Coppinger kicked the unconscious victim.

Court documents revealed that the victim suffered multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed as a result of the incident.

Coppinger was suspended from his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, following the arrest, and a Code of Student Conduct violation was opened following the incident.

Last week, Dorrill could not disclose any details of the Code of Student Conduct case but said that the University was handling the case appropriately.

“The institution makes every effort to protect those affected by the alleged incident, which may include limiting or not permitting access to campus for individuals arrested,” Dorrill said in a statement.