Intensity will determine remainder of Alabama’s season

Alabama’s 2022 football season started with monumental expectations.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young would be returning with a cast of dominant players as the top ranked preseason team. Alabama was a near-consensus favorite for the college football national title with a deep lineup of elite players.

The second game of the season against the Texas Longhorns would cast some doubt on their dominance. Bryce Young’s late 61-yard drive set up kicker Will Reichard for a field goal to escape Austin, Texas, in a 20-19 win.

Despite the close game, head coach Nick Saban seemed optimistic. He noted offensive and defensive intensity that helped the Crimson Tide’s fourth quarter comeback.

“I thought we had good energy, I thought we had good intensity,” Saban said after the game. “We had good preparation throughout this week. They’re sort of challenging with some of the things they do. I thought the first group did a really good job and we had a lot of intensity.”

While it doesn’t show up in the box score, intensity can be the determining factor in a game. The attitudes of players, coordinators and coaches determine whether skilled teams reach their full potential.

In the 2013 BCS National Championship, The Crimson Tide were beating the Notre Dame Irish 42-14 in the fourth quarter. With the season essentially over, quarterback A.J. McCarron pushed center Barrett Jones and began yelling after a delay of game penalty to ensure they stayed on track.

Understanding that a dominant team with strong intensity is nearly impossible to stop, Saban has cultivated intensity among his previous teams. Saban notably trains his teams to maintain intensity throughout the season.

Last season, Saban identified mental weaknesses across the board that needed to be addressed.

“We got the scoreboard that affects us. Who we’re playing affects us. The heat affects us. The media, and what you guys write every day, affects us. So, you know, to me we got to prove that we can play and maintain intensity for sixty minutes in the game,” Saban said.

Those struggles have returned this year, and a lack of intensity could inhibit the Crimson Tide’s dominant roster from reaching a national championship.

After the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, Saban identified intensity as the main problem defensively.

“You can’t play defense if you don’t have great intensity,” Saban said.

“So, when you lose that, you get soft, alright, and three-yard runs become eight-yard runs so it’s second and two instead of second and eight. You don’t get off the field on third down when you have an opportunity because you don’t cover as well.”

Those struggles continued the following week. The Crimson Tide defense stopped Texas A&M in its final drive for a 24-20 win in Bryant Denny Stadium. With backup quarterback Jalen Milroe replacing injured Bryce Young, Saban mentioned that Milroe “played with a lot of anxiety.”

Those same concerns surfaced for the third week in a row against the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium.

“I thought we were tight, especially starting the game,” Saban said after Saturday’s 52-49 loss to the Volunteers. “I mean, coming out of the locker room our players always chant. They weren’t chanting. I said ‘why aint you guys chanting? What’s up with that?’”

Will Anderson Jr. made similar comments after the loss.

“I think we probably just had a lot of anxiety. We didn’t have the same intensity we had a couple of weeks ago,” Anderson said. “The intensity was just not where it needed to be.”

While intensity does not guarantee a win, it plays a major role in skilled teams being able to reach peak performance. If Alabama is to fall short of expectations, Saban and Anderson have identified the most likely explanation.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide are focusing on fixing their mindset and reaching team intensity.

“Go back home to technique, going back home to doing the right things the right way, and just having our standard. Whether that’s tucking in your shirt, being on time for meetings, everything, doing everything the right way, the way that Alabama is supposed to be ran and done,” Anderson said.

Saban has excelled at training previous teams to maintain intensity throughout the season. Recognizing early team anxiety provides the Crimson Tide with time to make adjustments and come back stronger.

He isn’t scared to make those changes, either.

“We need to get them to understand what they need to do not to allow these things to happen and understand the consequences of what happens when you do it, and I think if you continue to do it consistently, maybe we need to play somebody else,” Saban said.

The No. 6 Crimson Tide have the chance to be one of the most skilled teams head coach Nick Saban has ever had and take home another national championship. Ahead of their future matchups, intensity is the key to reaching their full potential.

Questions or comments? Email Austin Hannon (Sports Editor) at [email protected]