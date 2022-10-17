Culture Pick: “Derry Girls” season three might be the best season yet 

Many shows highlight various aspects of British history and pop culture, but none seem to be as hilarious as “Derry Girls.”

“Derry Girls” focuses on Northern Ireland in the 1990s, in a period that has been coined “the Troubles.” Audiences follow five teenagers, four Irish and one English, who live in Derry as they navigate high school during a time of political and religious division in their nation.

Season three of “Derry Girls” has been available to American viewers on Netflix since Oct. 7, following the United Kingdom’s April release date on the United Kingdom’s Channel 4.

“The Troubles” was a low-level war that occurred in Northern Ireland from the late 1960s through 1998. Though it was not strictly a religious conflict, due to other aspects of the war, the terms “Protestant” and “Catholic” were used as identifiers when speaking of the opposing sides.

Derry, also known as Londonderry, was prominent in “the Troubles,” the location of the famous Bloody Sunday incident of 1972. Bloody Sunday began as a demonstration by Roman Catholic civil rights supporters but it turned ugly when British paratroopers opened fire. Fourteen people were injured and 13 were killed.

Balancing such an intense political climate with the ordinary struggles of teenagers is quite the act. Creator Lisa McGee seems to have accomplished this feat. Northern Irish adults have praised the show for portraying their childhoods.

“We knew the Troubles were there, but kids still had to go to school and just get on with it,” said Rachel Mullan, in an NPR article about the series.

Others commend the show for its portrayal of those living in Northern Ireland.

“‘Derry Girls’ manages to capture the signature wit of Northern Irish people without becoming an oversimplified caricature to be reverential to international audiences,” said Rachel Thompson of Mashable magazine.

With a cast of colorful main characters, “Derry Girls” matches the serious circumstances the teenagers find themselves in with each of their individual personalities. Together, they form a group of five: Erin, Michelle, Claire, Orla and James.

The lead, Erin, is a romantic who writes what she believes to be poignant entries in her diary, attempting to capture a young person’s perspective on the tumult around her. When planning her 18th birthday party, she decides on the theme “Literary Greats,” complete with cardboard cutouts of Jane Austen and Samuel Beckett.

Michelle, a spunky and passionate brunette, is Erin’s best friend who is always looking for a new boy to snog and fun to be had. While she may seem to be stubborn and carefree, she proves to have depth and is protective of those she loves. She creates many of the incidents the group get into, that, at times, work out for the better.

Claire is a strict rule follower and perfectionist. She frets about getting into trouble and, when in a panic, belts out her catch phrase: “Sweet Mother of Jesus.” In one episode, Claire is convinced she sees Erin’s mother cheating on her father. She is frantic and runs back up the stairs, wanting to tell her friend immediately. The hilarity arrives, however, when, remembering she took a vow of silence for starving children in Africa, she must play a frustrating game of charades before she blurts out what she’s seen. While she may occasionally foil the others’ (mainly Michelle’s) plans, she is the heart and soul of the group.

Orla, Erin’s cousin, is the lovable, quirky member of the group. She is into step aerobics and invites her granddad to be her date to the school dance.

James is the Englishman of the group. He is Michelle’s cousin who came to Derry to live with her, rather than with his self-absorbed mother. Given the tensions between the two religious groups and the fact that James is Protestant, teachers thought it would be safer for him to attend the all-female Lady Immaculate Catholic school instead of the partnering all-boys school. This allows him to tag along with the girls on their adventures in school, as well as in their free time.

This third and final season, though no less funny or endearing, is focused on change and growing up.

The first episode begins with the group the night before they receive their GCSE scores, tests that will determine if they can take their A-levels and that impact their chances of finding a job. Claire, in true Claire fashion, says she’s not concerned for herself but for her four friends and is troubled that she “will have to make new friends from scratch.”

The group’s shenanigans begin as the five decide to sneak into Our Lady Immaculate to see their results so they can see how angry their ma’s will be. One thing about “Derry Girls” is that it never takes long to get reacquainted with the characters.

While the group’s hijinks are constant in each episode, there is a thread of sentimentality almost hidden in the background that reminds the audience this is the last season. The five decide to make a film, documenting their lives as teenagers in such a historic time for Northern Ireland, complete with dramatic narration.

Knowing this is the end of the road for the Derry Girls can enhance one’s viewing of it, and the critics seem to agree. It has an astounding 100% on the Rotten Tomato meter. “Derry Girls” season three seems to be a success.

The season ends with the Good Friday Agreement. Once again, the theme of growing up is prominent in this final episode, as the girls and James have turned eighteen and can vote on such an important piece of legislation.

The audience gets a nostalgic montage of all the girls, James, and their family members voting on the Good Friday Agreement, set to the song “Dreams” by the Cranberries, a song that has come to be associated with the show. The ending of the show is symbolic and shows just how far the Derry Girls, as well as Northern Ireland, has come.

Despite the positive reviews, there are no plans to renew “Derry Girls” for a fourth season.

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three [seasons],” McGee states, “It has been an honor to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”

Viewers can soak up the last season of “Derry Girls” and binge previous seasons on Netflix.