Cross country sweeps the Crimson Classic

The Alabama cross country team poses for a picture following the Crimson Classic on Oct. 14 at the Harry Pritchett Running Course in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama men’s and women’s cross country ended the regular season with wins in both individual and team races at the Harry Pritchett Running Course on Friday, Oct. 14.

This marked the first meet the Crimson Tide has hosted a cross country meet since 2017 and sends the Crimson Tide into the post-season.

“What a great morning for racing,” head coach Dan Waters said.

He was pleased with the meet, and the Crimson Tide’s performance.

“It was great to come away with both the men’s and women’s team and individual wins,” Waters said. “I thought both groups ran well as we fine-tune our races and strategy for the postseason.”

The women’s team entered the Crimson Classic ranked No. 6 in the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) poll, ranked No. 3 by FloTrack and the Wood Report and No. 4 by Stride Report.

Standout junior Amaris Tyynismaa recorded a 19:39.8 in the six-kilometer race to take first place, leading off a one-two-three sweep for the women’s team. Tyynismaa was closely followed by freshman Hilda Olemomoi, recording a time of 19:40.0 to take second place, and senior Mercy Chelangat recording a 19:42.1 to take third place.

This one-two-three sweep was aided by junior Flomena Asekol taking 10th place with a time of 20:33.2, and junior Elka Machan taking 12th place with a time of 20:42.4. The Crimson Tide women’s team recorded a total of 26 points to take the team win off the backs of these individual results.

The men’s team entered the Crimson Classic ranked No. 22 in the USTFCCCA poll, ranked No. 13 by the Wood Report, ranked No. 14 by FloTrack and ranked No. 16 by the Stride Report.

Standout sophomore Victor Kiprop took his third individual win with a time of 23:16.9 in the eight-kilometer race to remain undefeated on the season. Kiprop was followed by sophomore Eliud Kipsang taking fourth place with a time of 23:36.9, sophomore Hillary Cheruiyot taking fifth place with a time of 23:39.6, junior Jacob Harris taking eighth place with a time of 24:11.5 and rounded out by junior Jacob Wiggers taking 17th place with a time of 24:33.6.

These strong finishes earned the Crimson Tide 31 points to take the men’s team win, with a margin of 60 points before the second-place finisher, North Florida. This marked the third victory of the 2022 cross country season for the men’s team.

Alabama cross country will open postseason competition on Oct. 28 in Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships.

“With the regular season behind us, we’re ready to start competing for championships,” Waters said.

After the SEC Championships, the Crimson Tide cross country squad will move onto the South Regional Championships on Nov. 11 in Huntsville, Alabama. Following the South Regional Championships, Alabama will close the season with the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Nov. 19.

