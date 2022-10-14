No.+3+Alabama+puts+15-year+winning+streak+on+the+line+against+No.+6+Tennessee

As the leaves change colors and the season changes from summer to fall — it all means one thing. We’re approaching the “Third Saturday in October.”

The Crimson Tide and the Volunteers — two storied programs with fanbases that span across the southeast. It doesn’t get much better.

For the last 15 years, one fan base has had all the bragging rights over the other. But for the first time ever, both programs are ranked inside the top-six in the AP Poll. All the tears and hurt since 2006 for the Volunteers can be made up for if No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) can knock off No. 3 Alabama (6-0) on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville.

“We’re going to play a really good Tennessee,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “This game means a lot to a lot of people in Alabama. It’s always been an important game for us. Tennessee has an outstanding team.”

There will be plenty of orange — some would say gaudy orange — in Neyland Stadium. University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has declared fans participate in an “orange out” ahead of the matchup with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has been here before. It seems every week, the Crimson Tide is up against everyone’s best shot and color theme. But, for the second week in a row, the status of Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young is to be determined. A week ago, Alabama stumbled to a last-second victory over Texas A&M under the direction of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe.

It’s unlikely that Milroe could accomplish a feat of this magnitude. So, surely, Young is ready to go, right?

We’ll see.

“We’re going to try to get him ready to play this week,” Saban said. “But nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do.”

Even with Young back in the lineup, winning on the road against a hungry, desperate Volunteer team may be the Crimson Tide’s toughest task of the season.

“This is a great opportunity for our team against probably the biggest challenge we’ve had all year, on the road, against a team that’s playing as good as anybody in the country, in my opinion,” Saban said.

Tennessee will have its sensational signal-caller in 24-year-old Hendon Hooker. Hooker, the second-oldest quarterback in the SEC, transferred to the Volunteers from Virginia Tech in 2021. In the last two seasons, he has spearheaded a highly efficient, high-paced Tennessee offense that ranks among the best nationally. This season, the Volunteers are No. 1 in the country in total offense per game, averaging nearly 548 yards per game. They are second in college football in scoring, averaging 46.8 points per game — behind only No. 2 Ohio State.

Surprisingly enough, Alabama is still undefeated despite holding a minus–6 turnover differential — 12th in the SEC.

“We’ve been emphasizing it like crazy,” Saban said. “This is the first time in a long time we’ve had a negative turnover ratio at this point in the season.”

There will be one player on the field that has played for both the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers. That player is Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who spent two years with Tennessee where he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019.

“Definitely super excited,” To’o To’o said. “You guys already know my journey and where I started. Definitely going to be a huge challenge. They’re a great team. It’s going to be a great environment. Super excited about playing in another hostile environment, being able to test who we are as a team and just another game on the road for us.”

“Big rivalry game tradition-wise. This tradition runs deep. Super excited to be able to uphold that tradition and that legacy of Alabama football,” To’o To’o said.

All eyes will be on Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend.

When the game clock hits zero on Saturday evening, there will be cigar smoke flooding the sky. The only question is what fan base will be taking part in the annual tradition. For 15 years, the smoke has been crimson.

Will the streak continue?

That question will be answered on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

“If you’re a great competitor, you love great challenges, and this is certainly going to be a great challenge for us in what we expect to be a difficult environment,” Saban said.

