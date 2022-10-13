UA “Free Application Week” to start Monday  

The University of Alabama is offering a fee waiver for students applying to the University between Oct. 17-21.

The application fee will be waived for a number of different application types: including undergraduate, graduate, international, transfer and online applications as part of Free App Week.

According to the UA News Center, the University hopes to assist possible applicants by “removing the financial barriers” that can stand in the way of applying to The University of Alabama.

It currently costs $40 to apply to the University as an undergraduate student and $65 for domestic graduate applicants. These figures are slightly lower than the $44 national average cost of undergraduate applications and slightly higher than the estimated $60 national average cost of graduate applications.

“Student success is empowered through cutting-edge research and equipment, state-of-the-art facilities and visionary colleagues,” said Susan Carvalho, associate provost and dean of the graduate school. “Free App Week is just one more way we are opening our doors to those who are ready for the next step in their professional and personal careers.”

Prospective applicants who wish to take advantage of Free App Week must sign up on the undergraduate free application website or the graduate free application website. Applicants can see the requirements of each program on their respective pages.

Undergraduate applicants must submit an application by 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 21, while graduate applicants must submit by 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.