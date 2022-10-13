Can the Volunteers’ recent success revamp the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry? 

One of the most lopsided rivalries in college football over the past decade-and-a-half has been the “Third Saturday in October.”

Alabama has famously won 15 straight against the University of Tennessee. What’s worse is that the Crimson Tide hasn’t been favored by less than double digits since 2008 — until this year.

The Volunteers, ranked 6th in the AP Poll — their highest since 2005, have a Heisman dark horse in Hendon Hooker at quarterback leading statistically the best offense in the SEC. The Crimson Tide has held up their end of the hype to match Tennessee. No. 3 Alabama has last year’s Bronko Nagurski winner leading statistically the best defense in the SEC.

This is possibly the most anticipated matchup of the storied rivalry ever. With Tennessee’s No. 6 ranking, it’ll be the highest ranked match in series history. The two have only met as top-10 teams nine times.

The rivalry’s recent rough patch damaged the intensity of the rivalry. Fans have long commented about how the matchup lost its luster. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, a Tennessee alumnus, also thought the rivalry was dying.

“This game has been a joke for many, many years,” Finebaum said. “I’ve argued that this isn’t even a rivalry anymore.”

Considering how historic the rivalry is, it’s a shame.

Paul “Bear” Bryant considered Tennessee the main rival of Alabama. This was likely because Tennessee was one of the teams to beat the Crimson Tide back in Bryant’s day. Most Volunteer fans hate the Crimson Tide more than anyone, but the ones that don’t will usually point to Florida — who fought Tennessee for control over the SEC East throughout the 1990s. Having two teams on equal footing makes a rivalry more enjoyable. Having two teams on equal footing that are near the top of the college football hierarchy makes a rivalry historic.

The competitiveness of a rivalry is also important. Many Alabama fans think of Auburn or LSU when they hear the word “rival.” This is because the Crimson Tide is 22-9 against the two teams over the last 15 years, with eight games being decided by one score. In the same time period, Tennessee has only come within a touchdown of beating Alabama twice.

If the 2022 edition of the “Third Saturday in October” ends up being a classic, it could be a great help to both programs. Recruits will be watching with the rest of the country. Win or lose, big games can always boost a team’s reputation.

Then there is the revenue. The ratings for this game should be through the roof and merchandise should also fly off the shelves. The tourism revenue in Knoxville, Tennessee, should skyrocket as a result of this game’s hype.

Regardless of the outcome, the hype surrounding this game is a good start. Fans on both sides are excited to see what happens as the Crimson Tide marches into Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

