Men’s and Women’s Tennis compete at the ITA All-American Championships

Alabama men’s and women’s tennis teams each sent two athletes to compete at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American Championships. The men’s tournament was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the women’s tournament was held in Cary, North Carolina. There were mixed results for both teams.

The women were represented by sophomores Loudmilla Bencheikh and Petra Sedlackova. The men were represented by sophomores Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov.

The men had the better weekend of the bunch with Planinsek and Samofalov reaching the consolation doubles tournament quarterfinals. The No. 33 doubles team in the nation battled the No. 15 duo from Virginia Tech, Ryan Fishback and Jorda Chrysostom. The duo fell in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5 (7). The duo battled in the second set, reaching a seventh tie break.

Planinsek also competed in singles play. He battled talented newcomer Nishesh Basavareddy from Stanford University. He lost in straight sets after a hard fought first set, losing 7-6 (5) via tie breaker. He lost the final 6-2.

Sedlackova battled in tournaments qualifying round. She took Arizona State’s Domenika Turkovic to a third and final set after splitting the first two. Sedlackova jumped out to an early lead, winning set one 6-3. She would drop the next 7-6 (4) and 6-2 to be eliminated.

Bencheikh failed to qualify for the consolation round following a straight sets loss to Duke’s Brianna Shvets, 6-2, 6-4.

The men will next compete on their home court during the ITA Southern Regional Championships from Oct. 13-18 in Tuscaloosa. The women travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Women’s ITA Southern Regional Championships, which also run from Oct. 13-18.

